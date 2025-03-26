Library Management System (LMS) for Education - New 2025 Report Analyzes Global Shift Toward Digital Library Systems in Education

Dublin, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Library Management System (LMS) for Education - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Library Management System (LMS) for Education was valued at US$1.7 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$1.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers and forecasts.



How Are Educational Trends and Technology Advancements Shaping Library Management Systems?



The evolution of educational practices and the rapid advancement of technology are significantly shaping the development of library management systems. But what specific trends are influencing the design and functionality of these systems? As more educational institutions embrace blended and online learning models, the demand for digital resources has grown exponentially. In response, LMS platforms now offer seamless integration with e-books, academic databases, and multimedia content, ensuring students and faculty have easy access to a wealth of digital resources from any location.

The need for collaboration is another trend impacting LMS design. Many systems now support collaborative tools, such as shared reading lists, group annotations, and discussion forums, to encourage collective learning and research among students and faculty. Artificial intelligence (AI) is also being incorporated into LMS platforms to enhance search functionality and provide personalized recommendations based on users' reading habits, helping students discover relevant resources more easily. Additionally, as data privacy and cybersecurity concerns increase, LMS providers are implementing robust security measures to protect user data and secure digital resources.

Real-time analytics and reporting are also becoming standard, providing librarians with insights into resource usage patterns, enabling more informed decisions about acquisitions, budgeting, and resource allocation. These advancements make LMS platforms not only more versatile but also more aligned with the dynamic needs of modern education, creating a central, adaptive platform for supporting both in-person and digital learning.



What's Driving the Growth in Demand for Library Management Systems in Education?



The demand for library management systems in educational institutions is growing rapidly, fueled by the digital transformation of libraries, the shift towards online education, and the need for efficient resource management. One of the primary drivers of LMS adoption is the increased digitization of library collections. As institutions digitize their resources to improve accessibility and cater to remote learners, an LMS becomes essential for organizing and managing these materials effectively. The shift towards hybrid and online learning models has also underscored the importance of a centralized, accessible library system, as students and faculty need remote access to learning resources.

An LMS provides an online platform through which users can access e-books, journals, and digital archives, ensuring that libraries remain valuable even in remote learning contexts. Another significant driver is the need for operational efficiency in educational institutions facing budget constraints. LMS platforms automate many routine tasks, such as checkouts, returns, inventory management, and overdue notifications, freeing up librarians to focus on more strategic roles like resource planning and user support. Data analytics and reporting tools, available in many LMS platforms, allow institutions to analyze resource usage, optimize collections, and improve resource acquisition planning.

Furthermore, as technology-savvy students and educators demand intuitive and tech-friendly resources, institutions are investing in LMS platforms that provide a user-friendly, efficient experience. Together, these factors highlight the increasing value of library management systems as essential infrastructure in educational settings, facilitating digital transformation, supporting blended learning models, and enhancing library efficiency.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Library Management System (LMS) for Education market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments



End-Use (Academic Library End-Use, School Library End-Use).



Geographic Regions/Countries



World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Academic Library End-Use segment, which is expected to reach US$1.2 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 2.6%. The School Library End-Use segment is also set to grow at 2.3% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $439.5 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 2.4% CAGR to reach $310.4 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Axiell Group AB, Book Systems, Inc., Civica Group Ltd., CR2 Technologies Ltd., Evergreen ILS and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Library Management System (LMS) for Education Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?



Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

World Market Trajectories

Library Management System (LMS) for Education - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Digital Learning Solutions Drives Growth in Library Management Systems Market

Increasing Focus on Resource Accessibility Fuels Adoption of Advanced LMS Technologies

Here`s How Integration with Learning Management Systems Enhances Library Functionality

Growing Popularity of Online Resources and E-books Expands Demand for Digital Library Management

Rising Awareness of Data Management and Analytics Supports Investment in LMS Solutions

Increasing Use of Mobile Access Expands Library Services Beyond Physical Locations

Growing Emphasis on Collaboration and Community Engagement Drives Demand for Integrated LMS

Rising Demand for Interoperability with Other Educational Technologies Supports LMS Adoption

Focus on Improving Cataloging and Metadata Management Enhances Library Efficiency

Increasing Interest in Open Educational Resources (OER) Drives LMS Market Growth

Rising Investment in Technology for Educational Institutions Fuels LMS Innovations

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Axiell Group AB

Book Systems, Inc.

Civica Group Ltd.

CR2 Technologies Ltd.

Evergreen ILS

Follett Software Company

Infor

Innovative Interfaces, Inc.

Insignia Software

Knosys Ltd.

