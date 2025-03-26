PRESS RELEASE





Industry leaders to speak at Wood Mackenzie’s Solar & Energy Storage Summit 2025

Join executives from NextEra Energy, EDP Renewables, Advanced Energy United and Wärtsilä as event covers current market trends and outlook

LONDON / HOUSTON / SINGAPORE, 26 March 2025 – The shifting US policy and supply chain landscape for solar and energy storage has created a rapidly changing environment for energy providers to navigate.

Join Wood Mackenzie’s expert analysts and industry leaders to hear how companies and investors can best address these challenges and produce successful projects at the Solar & Energy Storage Summit 2025 in Denver from April 23-24.

As well as exclusive presentations from Wood Mackenzie experts and a top-tier speaker line-up, including representatives from NextEra Energy, EDP Renewables, Morgan Stanley, EPRI, Advanced Energy United and Wärtsilä, the in-person conference provides the opportunity to connect with more than 400 senior leaders from US solar and storage developers, utilities, IPPs, offtakers, RTOs/ISOs, and state and federal government.



Key themes on the agenda include:

The rapidly shifting policy landscape and its impact on US solar and storage

The shifting dynamics of solar and storage supply-chains: Geopolitical developments from tariffs to anti-countervailing measures – can the industry keep up?

Overcoming headwinds to kick start project development: Is there an end in sight to interconnection delays?

Demystifying investment tax credits: How will changes to the IRA under the new administration impact solar and storage investment?

The impact of broader power market trends: Can renewables meet the increasing demand for clean and secure energy?

Community, commercial and industrial scale solar and storage: What are the unique challenges of policy, financing and equity for distributed energy?

The Solar & Energy Storage Summit will hear from leading experts from across the industry.

Joining Chris Seiple, Wood Mackenzie Vice-Chairman, will be David Carroll – Chief Renewables Officer & Sr. VP, North America, ENGIE North America, to discuss Investment and procurement in a rapidly changing market.

More leading experts include:

Declan Flanagan - Chairman & CEO, Bluestar Energy Capital

Petter Skantze - Vice President of Infrastructure Development, NextEra Energy

Amisha Rai - Senior Vice President of Advocacy, Advanced Energy United

David Hebert - Vice President of Business Development, Wärtsilä

Joao Salvação Barreto, Chief Executive Officer NA Distributed Generation, EDP Renewables

Kathleen Himber, US CEO, Akuo Energy

Abigail Ross Hopper, President and CEO, Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA)

Arshad Mansoor, President & CEO, EPRI

Véronique Oomen, Director Division of Clean Energy, New Jersey Board of Public Utilities

Robin Lunt, Chief Commercial Officer, Guzman Energy

Jeff Cramer, President & CEO, Coalition for Community Solar Access (CCSA)

Denise Tait, Chief Investment Officer, Arevon Energy

Xizhou Zhou - Executive Vice President, Head of Power & Renewables, Wood Mackenzie





