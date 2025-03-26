Havila Kystruten AS: Participating in a consortium focused on LNG-Fuelled Shipping with on-board CO2 capture and storage

Havila Kystruten announces its participation in the new research project LNGameChanger, which aims to develop a new low- or zero-emission solution for LNG-powered ships. The project is led by HAV Group and includes collaboration with Molgas Norway, SINTEF, and Havila Kystruten.

The LNGameChanger project seeks to develop an innovative LNG-fuelled propulsion system combined with solid oxide fuel cells (SOFC) and an efficient solution for onboard CO2 capture and storage. This initiative will help meet future EU emission reduction requirements in the maritime sector. The goal is to create a solution that can make LNG a permanent low- or zero-emission alternative in maritime transport.

Havila Kystruten will contribute valuable operational data from its LNG-powered coastal route ships, which already combine LNG with battery operation to reduce emissions by more than 35%. The company sees the LNGameChanger project as an opportunity to further develop its sustainable solutions, with ambitions to achieve low or zero CO2 emissions in the future with its current fleet.

The project receives financial support from the Norwegian Research Council and represents an industrial collaboration between leading players in maritime operations and technology, liquefied natural gas, and research. Initially, the goal is to validate the new technology and then further develop it into a commercially viable product.

Contacts:

Chief Executive Officer: Bent Martini, +47 905 99 650

Chief Financial Officer: Aleksander Røynesdal, +47 413 18 114





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act