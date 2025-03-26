Avacta Therapeutics Announces Presentations at 2025 AACR Annual Meeting

LONDON and PHILADELPHIA, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avacta Therapeutics (AIM: AVCT), a life sciences company developing next generation peptide drug conjugates (PDC) targeting powerful anti-tumor payloads directly to the tumor, today announced that the Company will have three presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting from April 25-30, 2025 in Chicago, IL.

The poster presentations will feature data from the Company’s proprietary pre|CISION® platform and pipeline of next generation peptide drug conjugates (PDCs), including AVA6000, a PDC consisting of doxorubicin conjugated with a peptide moiety that is specifically cleaved by FAP in the tumor microenvironment via a pharmacokinetics and clinical presentation, and preclinical pharmacology highlights for AVA6103, a PDC comprised of the pre|CISION® peptide linked to exatecan. The third presentation will describe detailed analysis of the target fibroblast activation protein-alpha (FAPα), the protease that forms the basis of the pre|CISION® platform.

Details for Avacta’s poster presentations are below and can be found on the AACR website:

Abstract Number and Title: #3139: The novel PDC AVA6103 is a FAP-enabled pre|CISION® medicine which targets exatecan, a topoisomerase I inhibitor, to the tumor microenvironment following FAP cleavage

Session Category : Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics Session Title: Therapeutic Approach to Attack the Tumor Microenvironment

Therapeutic Approach to Attack the Tumor Microenvironment Session Date and Time: Monday, April 28, 2025, 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. CT



Abstract Number and Title: #2699: Investigating fibroblast activation protein alpha (FAPα) as a therapeutic target for delivery of pre|CISION® cancer medicines: Expression, spatial localization and functional insights

Session Category : Tumor Biology

: Tumor Biology Session Title : Targeting the Tumor Microenvironment: A Brave New World

: Targeting the Tumor Microenvironment: A Brave New World Session Date and Time: Monday, April 28, 2025, 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. CT



Abstract Number and Title: #CT15: Comparative pharmacokinetics and tumor activation of fibroblast activation protein (FAP)-enabled pre|CISION® peptide drug conjugates

Session Title : First-in-Human Phase I Clinical Trials 2

: First-in-Human Phase I Clinical Trials 2 Session Date and Time: Tuesday, April 29, 2025, 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. CT



About Avacta - www.avacta.com

Avacta Therapeutics is a clinical-stage life sciences company expanding the reach of highly potent cancer therapies with the pre|CISION® platform. pre|CISION® is a proprietary warhead delivery system based on a tumor-specific protease (fibroblast activation protein or FAP) that is designed to concentrate highly potent warheads in the tumor microenvironment while sparing normal tissues. Our innovative pipeline consists of pre|CISION® peptide drug conjugates (PDC) or Affimer® drug conjugates (AffDC) that leverage the tumor-specific release mechanism, providing unique benefits over traditional antibody drug conjugates.

About the pre|CISION® Platform

The pre|CISION® platform comprises an anticancer payload conjugated to a proprietary peptide that is a highly specific substrate for fibroblast activation protein (FAP) which is upregulated in most solid tumors compared with healthy tissues. The pre|CISION® platform harnesses this tumor specific protease to cleave pre|CISION® peptide drug conjugates and pre|CISION® antibody/Affimer® drug conjugates in the tumor microenvironment, thus releasing active payload in the tumor and reducing systemic exposure and toxicity, allowing dosing to be optimized to deliver the best outcomes for patients.