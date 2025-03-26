Baker Hughes Awarded Integrated Coiled-Tubing Drilling Contract for Dubai Petroleum Establishment’s Margham Gas Storage Project

CoilTrak™ system allows for increased reservoir connectivity through efficient slim-hole multilateral drilling

Project strengthens Dubai’s low-carbon energy capabilities

Award follows major order for Baker Hughes’ Integrated Compressor Line (ICL) units



HOUSTON and LONDON, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR), an energy technology company, announced Wednesday a multi-year contract with Dubai Petroleum Establishment (DPE), for and on behalf of Dubai Supply Authority (DUSUP), to provide integrated coiled-tubing drilling services for the company’s Margham Gas storage project.

The project will provide stability to Dubai’s energy supply by strengthening the system’s ability to switch between natural gas and solar power.

Providing the coiled-tubing drilling increases Baker Hughes’ overall support of the Margham Gas project, which draws upon the mature field of the same name. Already set to supply the company’s Integrated Compressor Line (ICL) units for gas storage, injection and export, Baker Hughes’ broad portfolio is helping to create a reliable power system with reduced emissions.

“Baker Hughes has built a reputation as a leader in coiled-tubing drilling and mature assets solutions, and we bring a track record of success across the region to this important project,” said Amerino Gatti, executive vice president of Oilfield Services & Equipment at Baker Hughes. “Our integrated solutions approach combines industry-leading technology and expertise across the energy value chain to help DPE scale-up and develop reliable, secure and lower-carbon power solutions for their country.”

The project brings together Baker Hughes’ expertise in integration of coiled-tubing drilling, under-balanced drilling and the company’s industry-leading CoilTrak™ coiled-tubing bottomhole assembly (BHA) system. CoilTrak allows operators to more effectively navigate the subsurface environment during horizontal drilling to maximize reservoir contact, which is crucial for underground gas storage.

