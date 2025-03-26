Hair Loss Hero: 2DDR HEALTHCARE Shares Results From Customer Driven Hair Loss Research Study

Dover, Delaware, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2DDR HEALTHCARE, LLC, a biosciences company based in Dover, Delaware, has published results from several customers that entered an independent research study to determine if 2-deoxy-D-ribose (2dDR) is a promising new hair growth compound. 2DDR Healthcare launched its Advanced topical hair serum in August 2024.

The independent research was prompted by a groundbreaking study from the University of Sheffield and COMSATS University, published in Frontiers in Pharmacology. This research identified that 2-deoxy-D-ribose (2dDR), a naturally occurring sugar, may hold the key to treating male pattern baldness or androgenic alopecia, as it’s scientifically referred to.

"We were intrigued by the University of Sheffield's findings on 2dDR. We immediately pursued several expert chemists and cosmetic formulators to assist us in engineering a serum to enhance the potential efficacy of the 2dDR compound and that investment is paying off for our research participants. We can proudly state that 92% of our customers are reporting no new hair loss and over 54% are reporting new growth within 60-120 days. 2DDR is sharing 6 before and after images sets from volunteer research participants.”

2DDR HEALTHCARE is exploring a 9-month clinical trial to be conducted in India in 2025. “Presently, we are witnessing incredible results from over half of our research participants within 12 weeks of daily use. However, we need to better understand which type of hair loss 2dDR is most effective at reversing so we can be more precise in which customers we can definitively help. The Sheffield discovery and our serums are still very new, we may see another wave of new hair growth at 6, 9, or 12 months. At the end of the day, we are not mice. Our research participants are helping us to understand human efficacy and to responsibly share this discovery with the world. At minimum, we believe we have engineered the safest and most effective hair loss preventative in the market. It’s important to stop hair loss immediately, it’s a genetic enemy that does not rest and only gets more aggressive with time. Over 80% of bald men wish they had begun a prevention treatment protocol at a much earlier age and we hope that our serum will become the internationally recognized solution to zero side effect hair loss prevention.”

2dDR is not table sugar; it’s a molecule that has a profound role in various biological processes. When applied to the skin of bald mice, the researchers noted a substantial regrowth of hair.

By encouraging the formation of new blood vessels around these follicles, the sugar compound creates an environment conducive to hair growth, prolonging the active growth phase of the hair cycle in baldness.

The University researchers stumbled upon 2dDR’s potential while studying how the sugar could aid wound healing through the formation of new blood vessels. They observed accelerated hair growth around the healing wounds when compared to untreated areas. This realization spurred them to explore 2dDR’s potential for hair loss treatment.

2DDR HEALTHCARE’S proprietary Advanced Serum incorporates 2-Deoxy-D-Ribose (2dDR) in addition to several other well-researched active ingredients, such as Peptides, Exosomes, and Cinnamic Acid. These components are emulsified with additional co-active ingredients designed to safely enhance penetration and distribution of the active ingredients.

Lead Active Ingredients and Benefits

2-Deoxy-D-Ribose (2dDR): Inspired by research indicating its potential to stimulate hair growth by upregulating vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF), which is vital for maintaining hair density.

Copper Peptides: Known for the ability to promote hair growth and reduce hair loss by stimulating the production of collagen and elastin and increasing blood flow to the scalp.

Exosomes: These cell-derived vesicles are used for their regenerative properties, enhancing cellular communication, and promoting hair follicle health.

Cinnamic Acid: Recognized for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, which help to protect the scalp and hair follicles from damage.

Pisum Sativum Sprout Extract (Anagain): Stimulates hair growth and improves hair density by nourishing hair follicles and enhancing scalp microcirculation.

Dr. Bhinder, ​the Director of the European Institute of Knowledge & Innovation​ ​said "The 2DDR Healthcare Advanced formula is the ​most promising hair growth formula in decades. ​We're looking forward to examining the published results of the planned human trials."

2DDR HEALTHCARE emphasizes that it’s Advanced Serum is inspired by the Sheffield research, but it is a distinct formulation developed independently to improve 2dDR efficacy. 2DDR is committed to advancing non-invasive solutions for hair loss, aiming to provide alternatives to conventional treatments. For more information about 2DDR HEALTHCARE and its products, visit www.2ddrhair.com . The original Sheffield study was published in the journal Frontiers in Pharmacology . Source: University of Sheffield .

About 2DDR HEALTHCARE, LLC:

About 2DDR HEALTHCARE, LLC:

2DDR HEALTHCARE, LLC is a biosciences company based in Dover, Delaware, focused on developing and licensing safe therapeutic solutions that compete with conventional formulas. The company's R&D team is dedicated to researching topical solutions for hair growth and long-term follicle retainment.
























