Presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference 80 Day 2 on March 27 Register Now

MIAMI, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EmergingGrowth.com a leading independent small cap media portal announces the schedule of the 80th Emerging Growth Conference on March 26 & 27, 2025.

Day 1 - Today

March 26, 2025

11:00

Virtual Lobby opens.

11:20

Introduction

11:25 - 11:55

Photronics (NASDAQ: PLAB)

Keynote speaker: Ted Moreau, Vice President IR

12:00 – 12:30

AtlasClear Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATCH)

Keynote speakers: Craig Ridenhour, President & John Schaible, Chairman and CEO

12:35 – 1:05

Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCQB: BIXT)

Keynote speakers: Dr. David Platt, CEO & Mike Sheikh, Executive Vice President Business Development

2:05 – 2:15

Highland Copper Company Inc. (OTCQB: HDRSF) (TSXV: HI)

Keynote speaker: Barry O’Shea, CEO

2:20 – 2:50

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE American: VGZ) (TSX: VGZ)

Keynote speaker: Frederick Earnest – CEO

2:55 – 3:05

RUA Gold, Inc. (OTCQB: NZAUF) (TSXV: RUA)

Keynote speaker: Robert Eckford, CEO

Postponed

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (OTCQB: HGRAF) (CSE: HG)

Keynote speaker: Kjirstin Breure, President and CEO

3:25 - 3:35

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD)

Keynote speakers: Jim Frakes, Acting CEO and CFO & Steven LaRosa, Chief Medical Officer

Postponed

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX)

Keynote speakers: David Dodd, Chairman, President / CEO

_______________________________________________________________

Day 2 - Tomorrow

March 27, 2025

9:15

Virtual Lobby opens.

9:35

Introduction

9:40 – 10:10

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPI)

Keynote speaker: Paul Elliot Mann, CEO

10:15 – 10:45

Peloton Minerals Corp. (OTCQB: PMCCF) (CSE: PMC)

Keynote speaker: Edward L. Ellwood, President, CEO & Director

11:25 – 11:55

Ideal Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPWR)

Keynote speakers: Dan Brdar: President and CEO, & Tim Burns: CFO

12:35 – 1:05

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCSM)

Keynote speaker: Ryan Hummer, CEO & Director

1:45 - 2:15

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE: CIA)

Keynote speakers: Jon Stenberg, President / CEO, and Jeff Conklin, CFO

2:20 – 2:50

Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VANI)

Keynote speaker: Adam Mendelsohn PHD, CEO

2:55 – 3:05

Energy Finders, Inc. (OTC Pink: EGYF)

Keynote Speaker: Keith Pivonski, VP

3:10 - 3:20

Brenmiller Energy, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BNRG)

Keynote speaker: Nir Brenmiller, COO

3:25 - 3:35

Regen BioPharma Inc. (OTC Pink: RGBP)

Keynote speakers: David Koos, President / CEO, & Harry M. Lander, Ph.D. Senior Scientific Consultant

3:40 – 3:50

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX)

Keynote speaker: Lisa A. Conte, Founder, CEO, President & Director

