Montreal Comiccon 2025: The Summer’s Biggest Gathering of Fans and Superheroes

MONTREAL, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 15th edition of Montreal Comiccon, presented by Le Journal de Montréal in collaboration with EBOX, Internet Provider, will take place from July 4 to 6, 2025 at the Palais des congrès. The event, one of the largest of its kind in Canada, will reunite tens of thousands of devoted fans with celebrities, artists, cosplayers, retailers, and performers from the worlds of pop culture, entertainment, movies, comics, and manga. It will be an extravaganza for the whole family, spanning three expansive floors packed with shopping, video games, tabletop and role-playing game zones, conferences, workshops, cosplay and a whole lot more.

Spotlight on The Lord of the Rings

Lord of the Rings and Hobbit questers will get closer to Middle Earth upon meeting Elijah Wood (Frodo), Sean Astin (Sam), and Billy Boyd (Pippin), the event’s star guests. Instead of rings and dragon gold, they will bring their infectious charisma, sign autographs and take pictures with those who’d wish to have evidence of their magical encounter. They will be joined by Gollum himself, Andy Serkis, the man of many bodies, who also incarnated Caesar in Planet of the Apes.

Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd and Andy Serkis will take part in a special event titled A Night in the Shire with the three Hobbits and Gollum, which will take place on Saturday, July 5 at 8:00pm. This event is presented by Sorcière et Magie.

A rich and varied programming

Legendary intergalactic travellers William Shatner (Star Trek) and Brent Spiner (Star Trek: The Next Generation) will make a landing, while sci-fi’s most dreaded cyborg law enforcer, Peter Weller (RoboCop), will keep an eye on Jason himself, Kane Hodder (Friday the 13th), to ensure that he shakes but does not chop the public’s hands. Among these unforgettable heroes and villains will roam Rose McGowan, the epic heroine who wrecked havoc in Quentin Tarantino's and Robert Rodriguez’s Grindhouse and many other daring cinematic adventures.

The headliner from the pages of comics will be the mythical Jim Starlin, an artist whose groundbreaking work on Batman, Captain Marvel, Warlock, and Avengers shaped the DC and Marvel universes. He will be in the company of a galaxy of fellow comic book, graphic novel and manga stars, who will greet fans and showcase their talents in the vast Artist Alley, a marvellous place to procure original art and autographed items.

On Saturday evening, some of the world’s most outstanding cosplayers will don spectacular costumes and embody their favorite heroes in the widely popular Masquerade contest. On Sunday, Idol Showcase Kira Kira START! will thrill audiences with lip-syncing and dancing performances to songs by popular idol groups.

Treasure hunters will spend three glorious days roaming among over 100 specialized retailers from all over Canada to find beloved and rare comics, toys, fantasy crafts, and all sorts of covetable collectibles.

And, as always, fans will be encouraged to wear their best character costumes, bring smiles to the crowd, and be heroes for a day.



A full program of guests and activities will be announced in the coming weeks.

Montreal Comiccon would like to express its sincere gratitude to all its partners for their invaluable support in making the event an incredible success: Le Journal de Montréal, EBOX, Loto-Québec, Télétoon la Nuit, Asmodee, Spectre Entertainment, Groupe ABP, Sorcière et Magie, Grosnor Distribution, Carrefour Multisports, Lamcom, Impresse, Club Tissus, L2 Bubble Tea, and S.R. Immobilier.

Montreal Comiccon – July 4 to 6, 2025 at Palais des congrès

Tickets and more information available now at: montrealcomiccon.com/en/tickets

About Montreal Comiccon

Launched in 2009, Montreal Comiccon is a multi-genre pop culture convention showcasing the best in comic books, sci-fi, horror, manga/anime, toys, movies, video games and the entertainment universe. The fast-growing Comiccon exploded from a few hundred guests to over 65,000 visitors to become one of Montreal’s most popular annual events. The show features a vast exhibit room, an artist alley, corporate and interactive booths, guest panels, film screenings, celebrity autograph and photo sessions, a costume contest and a masquerade, and a multitude of activities for pop culture fans of all ages.

