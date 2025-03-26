NioBay Announces a New Member to Its Board of Directors

MONTRÉAL, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NioBay Metals Inc. (“NioBay” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: NBY) (OTCQB: NBYCF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Laurence Farmer to the Board of Directors, in replacement of Mr. Mathieu Savard who has resigned as a director of the Company on March 25, 2025. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Savard for his work and dedication over the years and wishes him well in his future endeavors as President, CEO and Director of Vior Inc.

Since July 2022, Laurence Farmer acts as General Counsel, Vice President, Strategic Development and Corporate Secretary of Osisko Development Corp. Mr. Farmer has over 10 years of cross-border M&A, finance and capital markets advisory experience, first as a corporate lawyer with Norton Rose Fulbright in Montreal, Canada, and London, England, and then as an investment banker with RBC Capital Markets in London, England. Over his career in mining and metals, Mr. Farmer has participated in the origination, structuring and execution of deals totaling over US$20 billion. Mr. Farmer is also Co-Founder and CEO of Electric Elements Mining Corp., a private precious and critical metals project generator that was spun-out of Osisko Development in November 2023. Mr. Farmer holds a Bachelor of Civil Law and Juris Doctor (B.C.L./JD) from McGill University and is a member of the Québec Bar Association.

In addition, the Company has approved the grant of 50,000 incentive stock options to Mr. Farmer. One third of such stock options will vest immediately and the remaining stock options are subject to a two year vesting period. They have a seven-year term at an exercise price of $0.055. The stock options have been granted pursuant to the Company’s Stock Option Plan and are subject to applicable securities laws and TSX Venture Exchange policies.

About NioBay Metals Inc.

NioBay aims to become a leader in the development of mine(s) with low carbon consumption and responsible water and wildlife management practices while prioritizing the environment, social responsibility, good governance, and the inclusion of all stakeholders. Our top priority, which is critical to our success, is the consent and full participation of the Indigenous communities in whose territories and/or on ancestral lands we operate.

In addition to others properties, NioBay holds a 100% interest in the James Bay Niobium Project located 45 km south of Moosonee, in the Moose Cree Traditional Territory of the James Bay Lowlands in Ontario. NioBay also holds a 72.5% interest in the Crevier Niobium and Tantalum project located in Québec and on the Nitassinan territory of the Pekuakaminulnuatsh First Nation. The Company has also the option to acquire a 80% interest in the Foothills project, a titanium-phosphate project located near the former St-Urbain mine site in Québec.

About Niobium

Niobium is a naturally occurring element. It is a metal that is ductile, malleable and highly resistant to corrosion. Because it enhances properties and functionalities, niobium is used in a wide range of materials and applications in the Mobility, Structural and Energy sectors. Niobium transforms materials. When added to materials like steel, glass and aluminum castings, niobium makes them more efficient and lowers environmental impacts, while also increased value.

About Titanium

Titanium (Ti) is as strong as steel, but much less dense. It is therefore important as an alloying agent with many metals, including aluminum, molybdenum and iron. These alloys are mainly used in aircraft and spacecraft because of their low density and ability to withstand extreme temperatures. They are also used in sports equipment, laptops, bicycles and medical prostheses. Recently, this metal has been used in some battery components.

