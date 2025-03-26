Global Technical Textiles Business Report, Q1 2025: Acquisitions, Divestments and Mergers, Awards and Recognition, Corporate Strategy, Investments

Dublin, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Technical Textiles Business Update" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a round-up of the latest developments in the global technical textiles sector, including: acquisitions, divestments and mergers; awards and recognition; corporate strategy; environmental, social and governance (ESG); intellectual property (IP); investments; and joint ventures, strategic alliances, cooperation, licensing and distribution.

The report contains news relating to a number of innovative companies and other organisations, including: Archroma; Autoneum; Baldwin Technology; DuPont; EDANA; Fairystone Fabrics; Freudenberg Performance Materials; GALY; HeiQ; Heytex Group; Honeywell; Ibrahim Fibres; INDA (the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry); International Paper; Jiangsu Huanyu Group; Lenzing Group (Lenzing); Milliken & Company; Monforts; Mullen Testers; Myant; Nanoleq; Nonwovenn; Osmotex; PTT Global Chemical; SDL Atlas; Sealy of Australia; Shawmut; Tidal Vision; Toray Industries; TreeToTextile; Trutzschler Group; and XFS Global.



Who should buy this report?

Manufacturers of fibres, textiles, clothing and chemicals

Textile and clothing machinery manufacturers - spinning, weaving, knitting, sewing and import/export

Textile and clothing brands and retailers like Adidas, H&M etc.

Educational institutions like universities, fashion schools etc.

Business consultancy firms

Textile and clothing trade associations

Government trade bodies

Key Topics Covered:



SUMMARY



ACQUISITIONS, DIVESTMENTS AND MERGERS

Autoneum is to acquire a 70% share of Jiangsu Huanyu Group

Honeywell is planning to spin off its Advanced Materials business and is reported to be exploring the sale of its personal protective equipment (PPE) unit

Lenzing Group (Lenzing) is set to acquire a minority share in cellulosic fibre company TreeToTextile

SDL Atlas has acquired Mullen Testers

Smart textiles producer Myant has acquired two textile technologies specialists in Switzerland as part of plans to strengthen its position in the health care market

Nanoleq

Osmotex

Technical textiles manufacturer Shawmut has acquired warp knitting specialist Fairystone Fabrics

Technical textiles producer Freudenberg Performance Materials is to purchase significant parts of technical textiles manufacturer Heytex Group

XFS Global has purchased Heytex USA from Heytex Group

AWARDS AND RECOGNITION

INDA has announced the winner of the 2024 Hygienix Innovation Award

CORPORATE STRATEGY

HeiQ has delisted from the London Stock Exchange as part of a broader corporate strategy

International Paper is to review its Global Cellulose Fibers business and has closed a mill

Technical fabrics manufacturer Nonwovenn is planning to double its turnover by 2028

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG)

Researchers in the UK have shown that bio-based fibres could pose a greater threat to the environment than conventional plastics

INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY (IP)

DuPont has filed a complaint with the International Trade Commission against a number of Chinese companies

INVESTMENTS

GALY has secured US$33 mn worth of investment to commercialise its lab-grown cotton product

Ibrahim Fibres has bought 18 carding machines from Trutzschler Group

Sealy of Australia has invested in a recycling line for converting textile waste into raw materials for use in the manufacture of mattresses

JOINT VENTURES, STRATEGIC ALLIANCES, COOPERATION,

LICENSING AND DISTRIBUTION

Dyes and finishes supplier Archroma, finishing specialist Baldwin Technology and machinery manufacturer Monforts have formed an alliance to develop finishing technologies which are more environmentally sustainable

INDA and EDANA have signed a letter of intent to explore a strategic alliance

Materials science company Milliken & Company has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with biomolecular technologies company Tidal Vision

Toray Industries and PTT Global Chemical plan to explore routes for the commercial production of biomass-based polyamide

