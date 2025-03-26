Global Technical Textiles Business Report, Q1 2025: Acquisitions, Divestments and Mergers, Awards and Recognition, Corporate Strategy, Investments

Dublin, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Technical Textiles Business Update" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a round-up of the latest developments in the global technical textiles sector, including: acquisitions, divestments and mergers; awards and recognition; corporate strategy; environmental, social and governance (ESG); intellectual property (IP); investments; and joint ventures, strategic alliances, cooperation, licensing and distribution.
The report contains news relating to a number of innovative companies and other organisations, including: Archroma; Autoneum; Baldwin Technology; DuPont; EDANA; Fairystone Fabrics; Freudenberg Performance Materials; GALY; HeiQ; Heytex Group; Honeywell; Ibrahim Fibres; INDA (the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry); International Paper; Jiangsu Huanyu Group; Lenzing Group (Lenzing); Milliken & Company; Monforts; Mullen Testers; Myant; Nanoleq; Nonwovenn; Osmotex; PTT Global Chemical; SDL Atlas; Sealy of Australia; Shawmut; Tidal Vision; Toray Industries; TreeToTextile; Trutzschler Group; and XFS Global.
Who should buy this report?
- Manufacturers of fibres, textiles, clothing and chemicals
- Textile and clothing machinery manufacturers - spinning, weaving, knitting, sewing and import/export
- Textile and clothing brands and retailers like Adidas, H&M etc.
- Educational institutions like universities, fashion schools etc.
- Business consultancy firms
- Textile and clothing trade associations
- Government trade bodies
Key Topics Covered:
SUMMARY
ACQUISITIONS, DIVESTMENTS AND MERGERS
- Autoneum is to acquire a 70% share of Jiangsu Huanyu Group
- Honeywell is planning to spin off its Advanced Materials business and is reported to be exploring the sale of its personal protective equipment (PPE) unit
- Lenzing Group (Lenzing) is set to acquire a minority share in cellulosic fibre company TreeToTextile
- SDL Atlas has acquired Mullen Testers
- Smart textiles producer Myant has acquired two textile technologies specialists in Switzerland as part of plans to strengthen its position in the health care market
- Nanoleq
- Osmotex
- Technical textiles manufacturer Shawmut has acquired warp knitting specialist Fairystone Fabrics
- Technical textiles producer Freudenberg Performance Materials is to purchase significant parts of technical textiles manufacturer Heytex Group
- XFS Global has purchased Heytex USA from Heytex Group
AWARDS AND RECOGNITION
- INDA has announced the winner of the 2024 Hygienix Innovation Award
CORPORATE STRATEGY
- HeiQ has delisted from the London Stock Exchange as part of a broader corporate strategy
- International Paper is to review its Global Cellulose Fibers business and has closed a mill
- Technical fabrics manufacturer Nonwovenn is planning to double its turnover by 2028
- ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG)
- Researchers in the UK have shown that bio-based fibres could pose a greater threat to the environment than conventional plastics
- INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY (IP)
- DuPont has filed a complaint with the International Trade Commission against a number of Chinese companies
INVESTMENTS
- GALY has secured US$33 mn worth of investment to commercialise its lab-grown cotton product
- Ibrahim Fibres has bought 18 carding machines from Trutzschler Group
- Sealy of Australia has invested in a recycling line for converting textile waste into raw materials for use in the manufacture of mattresses
- JOINT VENTURES, STRATEGIC ALLIANCES, COOPERATION,
- LICENSING AND DISTRIBUTION
- Dyes and finishes supplier Archroma, finishing specialist Baldwin Technology and machinery manufacturer Monforts have formed an alliance to develop finishing technologies which are more environmentally sustainable
- INDA and EDANA have signed a letter of intent to explore a strategic alliance
- Materials science company Milliken & Company has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with biomolecular technologies company Tidal Vision
- Toray Industries and PTT Global Chemical plan to explore routes for the commercial production of biomass-based polyamide
