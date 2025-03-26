Nominations Announced for the 2025 Canadian Screen Awards

Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent leads television nominations with 20; Universal Language | Une langue universelle tops film with 13

TORONTO, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television (the Canadian Academy) announced today the nominees for the 2025 Canadian Screen Awards in 149 film, television, and digital media categories. The winners of the 13th edition of the annual awards will be unveiled across three days in Toronto, culminating with The 2025 Canadian Screen Awards, hosted by Canadian comedian Lisa Gilroy, streaming live in its entirety on Sunday, June 1 at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT on the free CBC Gem streaming service.

Television series Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent tops both television and overall nominations with 20, including nods for Best Lead Performer, Drama Series, presented by the Canada Media Fund, for Kathleen Munroe and Aden Young; and Best Drama Series. Bones of Crows, Children Ruin Everything, and Run the Burbs all secure 12, followed by Paris 2024 Summer Olympics with 11.

In the film categories, Matthew Rankin’s Universal Language | Une langue universelle leads nominations with 13, including Best Motion Picture and Achievement in Direction. David Cronenberg’s The Shrouds follows with nine; Sam McGlynn’s Deaner '89 and Karen Chapman’s Village Keeper both receive seven.

My Dead Mom earns the most digital media nominations with eight, including Best Web Program or Series, Fiction; followed by Stories from my Gay Grandparents with six and Everybody’s Meg with four.

“I am constantly amazed by the exceptional films, television shows, and digital projects that we have the privilege of celebrating at the Canadian Screen Awards, and this year is no different,” said Tammy Frick, CEO, Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television. “Canadian creativity continues to reach new heights, and we are eager to honour the extraordinary work being produced in the greatest country in the world—Canada.”

For a complete list of 2025 Canadian Screen Award nominees, please visit academy.ca/nominees .

The 2025 Canadian Screen Awards will be handed out from Friday, May 30, 2025 to Sunday, June 1, 2025 at the CBC Broadcast Centre in Toronto. Nominees and winners will be celebrated alongside this year’s Special Award recipients in a series of five award shows, culminating with the finale: The 2025 Canadian Screen Awards, hosted by Lisa Gilroy, available live on CBC Gem. The complete schedule of the 2025 Canadian Screen Awards and adjacent programming can be found at CanadianScreenAwards.ca .

The 2025 Canadian Screen Awards Box Office opens on Thursday, March 27, 2025. Each of the award presentations will include cocktail receptions for attendees that take place before and after the shows. Canadian Screen Award nominees and guests can book their tickets online at academy.ca/boxoffice .

The 2025 Canadian Screen Award nominees are chosen by voting members of the Canadian Academy and by nominating juries, conducted virtually with representatives from the film, television, and digital media industries. The membership will now cast their votes between Thursday, March 27, 2025 and Monday, April 14, 2025 to determine the winners. For information on how to become a member, visit academy.ca/members .

Media accreditation for the 2025 Canadian Screen Awards will open in April. To receive updates and details for accreditation, as well as red carpet and press room opportunities, pre-register here .

For promotional assets, including a fact sheet about the nominees, please reference our digital toolkit .

About the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television

The Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television is the largest non-profit professional arts organization in Canada with a membership of more than 4,000 emerging and established English and Francophone industry professionals. Founded in 1979, the Canadian Academy is dedicated to recognizing, celebrating, and advocating for Canadian talent in the film, television, and digital media sectors while remaining committed to nurturing all levels of talent through professional development, networking opportunities, and guidance that contribute to industry growth, inclusion, and mentorship. The Canadian Academy annually produces the Canadian Screen Awards, bringing together the screen-based industries to honour and celebrate the country’s top talent, as well as the Gémeaux Awards, which recognize the best in French-language television and digital media productions in Canada.

​​The Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television proudly acknowledges the support of its Leading Media Partner, CBC; Premier Partner, Telefilm Canada; Platinum Partner, Bell Media; and its Lead Partners, Netflix, the Canada Media Fund, the Canadian Media Producers Association, Cineplex, the Cogeco Fund, and WBD Access Canada.

For information on membership and programming visit academy.ca .

