Taboola Announces Q1 2025 Tracking to High End of Guidance Ranges Across All Key Metrics

NEW YORK, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in delivering performance at scale for advertisers, today announced that its first quarter 2025 results are tracking toward the high end of the previously disclosed guidance ranges for Revenues, Gross profit, ex-TAC Gross Profit, and Adjusted EBITDA.

The company expects to report its first quarter 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. The indications for the metrics in this press release are preliminary, unaudited and subject to change.

Upcoming Investor Day

Taboola will be hosting its Investor Day later today, March 26, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. ET. The Investor Day webcast can be accessed through Taboola’s website at investors.taboola.com.

About Taboola

Taboola empowers businesses to grow through performance advertising technology that goes beyond search and social and delivers measurable outcomes at scale.

Taboola works with thousands of businesses who advertise directly on Realize, Taboola’s powerful ad platform, reaching approximately 600M daily active users across some of the best publishers in the world. Publishers like NBC News, Yahoo, and OEMs such as Samsung, Xiaomi and others use Taboola’s technology to grow audience and revenue, enabling Realize to offer unique data, specialized algorithms, and unmatched scale.

*About Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release includes current expectations for ex-TAC Gross Profit and Adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are not measures of financial performance in accordance with GAAP and may exclude items that are significant in understanding and assessing the Company’s financial results. Therefore, these measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to revenues, gross profit, net income (loss), cash flows from operations or other measures of profitability, liquidity or performance under GAAP. You should be aware that the Company’s presentation of these measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies. The Company believes non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to management and investors regarding future financial and business trends relating to the Company. The Company believes that the use of these measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating operating results and trends and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other similar companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. Non-GAAP financial measures are subject to inherent limitations because they reflect the exercise of judgments by management about which items are excluded or included in calculating them, which may vary from period to period. Although we provide a preliminary indication for Adjusted EBITDA, we are not able to provide similar information for Net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Certain elements of Net income (loss), including share-based compensation expenses and warrant valuations, are not predictable due to the high variability and difficulty of making accurate forecasts. As a result, it is impractical for us to provide a preliminary indication on Net income (loss) without unreasonable efforts. Consequently, no disclosure of preliminary projected Net income (loss) is included. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.

Disclaimer – Forward-Looking Statements

Taboola (the “Company”) may, in this press release, make certain statements that are not historical facts and relate to analysis or other information which are based on forecasts or future results, including the preliminary unaudited indications for Revenues, Gross profit, ex-TAC Gross Profit and Adjusted EBITDA. Actual results could differ materially from current expectations. Examples of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future prospects, product development and business strategies. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means for identifying such statements. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and there are risks that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. You should understand that a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements, including the risks set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 under Part 1, Item 1A “Risk Factors” and our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Investor Contacts:

Jessica Kourakos

Aadam Anwar

investors@taboola.com

Press Contact:

Dave Struzzi

press@taboola.com