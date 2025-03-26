Modern Intranets for Employee Communications Conference: Facilitate a Workplace of Collaboration and Contribute Meaningfully to your Organization's Goals (New York, United States - May 20-22, 2025)

Dublin, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "9th Annual Modern Intranets for Employee Communications" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Join and you'll see live tours and real example intranet screenshots of intranets from a variety of organizations!

Learn how to evolve your intranet and benchmark your internal communications strategies to boost employee experience, facilitate a workplace culture of collaboration, and contribute meaningfully to your organization's strategic goals.

About This Modern Intranets for Employee Communications Event

Modern Intranets for Employee Communications is an in-person gathering for internal communications leaders, digital employee experience strategists, and storytellers from organizations of all kinds.

You'll have an opportunity to network with your professional peers, see real-life example intranets, and share best practices for optimizing your organization's digital home.

Deliver an integrated digital employee experience.

Build and manage an intranet on limited resources.

Drive higher employee engagement and adoption.

Align employees across the globe by establishing a single source of truth.

Adapt your communications channels for hybrid, remote, and deskless workforces.

Discover compelling story-based content that employees want to watch and share.

Create influencers to drive engagement in your intranet's content.

Leverage multi-channel storytelling across your intranet.

Increase employee productivity with no-code integrations and automation workflows.

Encourage employees to use company technology to engage one another.

Utilize AI to enhance internal communications and streamline intranet workflows.

Benefits Of The 3-Day Pass

Maximize your time by signing up for our Pre-Conference Workshops on Tuesday, May 20, 2025.

Interactive Pre-Conference Workshops are led by thought leaders and experts on modern intranets for employee communications. Each small group session will prepare you for the conference the following day, provide you with practical answers to questions that keep you up at night, and inspire you to creatively tackle your most pressing intranet challenges.

Benefits Of Attending This Modern Intranets Event

Access to intranet practitioners from leading organizations with real examples and proven strategies through real-world case studies and intimate, interactive workshops

Networking list for attendees to continue the conversation after the conference

Interactive sessions allowing you to work with your strategic internal communications peers

Certificate of attendance for CEUs

Opportunity to meet with peers

Guaranteed extensive, how-to instruction about elevating modern intranet communications that you can use immediately

Opportunity to have your most pressing questions answered in real-time

Please note: The recorded online access option does not include the preconference workshop.

Who Should Attend:

This event is designed and researched for directors, managers, vice presidents, specialists, officers, project leaders and consultants involved in:

Internal Communications

Digital Communications

Intranets

Corporate Communications

Marketing Communications

Corporate Communications Platforms

Head of Digital Workplace

Digital Workplace

Marketing Communications

Employee Engagement

Digital Platforms Creative

Internal Enterprise Communications

Platforms and Content, Corporate Communications

Internal Communications

Employee Experience & Operations

Knowledge Management

Digital Workplace/Corporate Communications

Digital Projects, Corporate Communications

Agenda:

Pre-Conference Workshops: Find Out Why ALI Workshops Are Consistently Rated As Valuable Time Spent! - 05/20/2025

9:00 am - 9:30 am - Continental Breakfast, Coffee & Registration

9:30 am - 10:45 am - Workshop: Leveraging AI to Enhance Intranet Engagement and Efficiency

Preston Lewis, Founder & CEO - Intactic

10:45 am - 11:00 am - Morning Refreshments & Networking Break

11:00 am - 12:15 pm - Workshop: Designing an Integrated Digital Employee Experience on a Budget

Petula Burks, CEO & Founder - J. Hampton Strategies

12:15 pm - 1:45 pm - Lunch On Your Own, But Not Alone-Reservations Are Booked!

1:45 pm - 3:00 am - Workshop: How To Redefine Your Intranet Governance Model

Madelin Entz, Digital Workplace Consultant - Habanero Consulting

Ben Skelton, Vice President - Habanero Consulting Inc

3:00 pm - 3:15 pm - Afternoon Refreshments & Stretch Break

3:15 pm - 4:30 pm - Workshop: No-Code Integrations and Automation: Boosting Productivity in Your Intranet

4:30 pm - 4:45 pm - Close Of Workshops

5:00 pm - 6:00 pm - Networking Reception for Workshop Attendees, Speakers & Sponsors @ Venue Bar

6:30 pm - 8:00 pm - Dinner With a Group-Reservations Have Been Made To Take In The Sights of New York!

Day 1: General Sessions - 05/21/2025

8:30 am - 9:00 am - Registration: Badges, Breakfast, & Beverages

9:00 am - 9:30 am - Chairperson's Welcome & Speed Networking

Pinaki Kathiari, CEO - Local Wisdom

9:30 am - 10:05 am - Case Study: Revamping Intranets for Hybrid Workforce Success

Glenn Nyback, Internal Communications Specialist - Atlantic Health System

10:05 am - 10:40 am - Case Study: Enhancing Intranet Experiences Through Personalization

Vianney Alcala, Internal Communications Specialist - Huntsman Cancer Institute

10:40 am - 11:10 am - Morning Refreshments, Networking Break + Visit Your Sponsors

11:10 am - 11:45 am - Case Study: A Modern Intranet Brings Together the Boots and the Suits

Leslie Allen, Section Manager, Web Content & Design - WSSC Water

11:45 am - 12:20 pm - Case Study: Using Analytics to Drive Intranet Improvements

Kait Gillen, Director of Internal and Executive Communications - Upside

12:00 pm - 2:15 pm - Lunch On Your Own, But Not Alone-Reservations Are Booked!

2:15 pm - 2:50 pm - Interactive Session: Building the Ultimate Intranet

Scott Ashen, Vice President, Digital Workplace Practice - Integral

2:50 pm - 3:25 pm - Case Study: Storytelling for Better Employee Engagement

Amber Reed, Manager Executive Communications and Projects - San Manuel Band of Mission Indians

3:25 pm - 3:40 pm - Leveraging AI for Enhanced Internal Communications

3:45 pm - 4:05 pm - Afternoon Refreshments, Networking Break

4:05 pm - 4:45 pm - Panel: The Future of Intranets: Emerging Trends and Technologies

Doug Busk, Principal - Arvo Advisory

Monica Bertran, Head of Employee Engagement, Culture Communications - Bloomberg Industry Group

Mandy Bortolussi, Director of Communications - eCapital

Moderator: Pinaki Kathiari, CEO - Local Wisdom

Meredith Daniels, Deputy Director Employee Communications - State of New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority

5:00 pm - 6:00 pm - Close Of Day 1-Join Us for a Networking Reception @ Venue Bar

6:30 pm - 8:00 pm - Dinner With a Group-Reservations Have Been Made

Day 2: General Sessions - 05/22/2025

8:30 am - 9:00 am - Breakfast & Visit Your Sponsors

9:00 am - 9:30 am - Day 2 Kick Off & Chairperson Interactive Address

Pinaki Kathiari, CEO - Local Wisdom

9:30 am - 10:05 am - Case Study: Designing Inclusive Intranets for All Employees

EJ Sepp, Intranet Senior Manager - Knowledge & Innovation, Holland & Knight LLP

10:05 am - 10:40 am - Case Study: Accelerating Intranet Launches Without Sacrificing Quality

Adib Abrahim, Managing Director, Digital Strategy and Communications - American Airlines

10:40 am - 11:05 am - Morning Refreshments, Networking Break + Visit Your Sponsors

11:05 am - 11:40 am - Interactive Session: Storytelling for Internal Communications: Crafting Content That Captivates

Cody Loveland, Founder & Owner - CBL Leadership Group

11:40 am - 12:30 pm - Panel: The Evolving Digital Workplace-Technology's Role in Enhancing Employee Experience

Moderator: Pinaki Kathiari, CEO - Local Wisdom

12:30 pm - 12:45 pm - Key Takeaways, Conference Wrap-Up

Speakers

Kait Gillen

Director of Internal and Executive Communications - Upside

Vianney Alcala

Internal Communications Specialist - Huntsman Cancer Institute

Leslie Allen

Section Manager, Web Content & Design - WSSC Water

Amber Reed

Manager Executive Communications and Projects - San Manuel Band of Mission Indians

Mandy Bortolussi

Director of Communications - eCapital

Monica Bertran

Head of Employee Engagement, Culture Communications - Bloomberg Industry Group

Meredith Daniels

Deputy Director Employee Communications - State of New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority

Pinaki Kathiari

CEO - Local Wisdom

Scott Ashen

Vice President, Digital Workplace Practice - Integral

EJ Sepp

Intranet Senior Manager - Knowledge & Innovation, Holland & Knight LLP

Petula Burks

CEO & Founder - J. Hampton Strategies

Ben Skelton

Vice President - Habanero Consulting Inc

Cody Loveland

Founder & Owner - CBL Leadership Group

Glenn Nyback

Internal Communications Specialist - Atlantic Health System

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xawxvx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.