Modern Intranets for Employee Communications Conference: Facilitate a Workplace of Collaboration and Contribute Meaningfully to your Organization's Goals (New York, United States - May 20-22, 2025)

Join and you'll see live tours and real example intranet screenshots of intranets from a variety of organizations!
Learn how to evolve your intranet and benchmark your internal communications strategies to boost employee experience, facilitate a workplace culture of collaboration, and contribute meaningfully to your organization's strategic goals.
About This Modern Intranets for Employee Communications Event
Modern Intranets for Employee Communications is an in-person gathering for internal communications leaders, digital employee experience strategists, and storytellers from organizations of all kinds.
You'll have an opportunity to network with your professional peers, see real-life example intranets, and share best practices for optimizing your organization's digital home.
- Deliver an integrated digital employee experience.
- Build and manage an intranet on limited resources.
- Drive higher employee engagement and adoption.
- Align employees across the globe by establishing a single source of truth.
- Adapt your communications channels for hybrid, remote, and deskless workforces.
- Discover compelling story-based content that employees want to watch and share.
- Create influencers to drive engagement in your intranet's content.
- Leverage multi-channel storytelling across your intranet.
- Increase employee productivity with no-code integrations and automation workflows.
- Encourage employees to use company technology to engage one another.
- Utilize AI to enhance internal communications and streamline intranet workflows.
Benefits Of The 3-Day Pass
Maximize your time by signing up for our Pre-Conference Workshops on Tuesday, May 20, 2025.
Interactive Pre-Conference Workshops are led by thought leaders and experts on modern intranets for employee communications. Each small group session will prepare you for the conference the following day, provide you with practical answers to questions that keep you up at night, and inspire you to creatively tackle your most pressing intranet challenges.
Benefits Of Attending This Modern Intranets Event
- Access to intranet practitioners from leading organizations with real examples and proven strategies through real-world case studies and intimate, interactive workshops
- Networking list for attendees to continue the conversation after the conference
- Interactive sessions allowing you to work with your strategic internal communications peers
- Certificate of attendance for CEUs
- Opportunity to meet with peers
- Guaranteed extensive, how-to instruction about elevating modern intranet communications that you can use immediately
- Opportunity to have your most pressing questions answered in real-time
Please note: The recorded online access option does not include the preconference workshop.
Who Should Attend:
This event is designed and researched for directors, managers, vice presidents, specialists, officers, project leaders and consultants involved in:
- Internal Communications
- Digital Communications
- Intranets
- Corporate Communications
- Marketing Communications
- Corporate Communications Platforms
- Head of Digital Workplace
- Digital Workplace
- Employee Engagement
- Digital Platforms Creative
- Internal Enterprise Communications
- Platforms and Content, Corporate Communications
- Employee Experience & Operations
- Knowledge Management
- Digital Workplace/Corporate Communications
- Digital Projects, Corporate Communications
Agenda:
Pre-Conference Workshops: Find Out Why ALI Workshops Are Consistently Rated As Valuable Time Spent! - 05/20/2025
9:00 am - 9:30 am - Continental Breakfast, Coffee & Registration
9:30 am - 10:45 am - Workshop: Leveraging AI to Enhance Intranet Engagement and Efficiency
- Preston Lewis, Founder & CEO - Intactic
10:45 am - 11:00 am - Morning Refreshments & Networking Break
11:00 am - 12:15 pm - Workshop: Designing an Integrated Digital Employee Experience on a Budget
- Petula Burks, CEO & Founder - J. Hampton Strategies
12:15 pm - 1:45 pm - Lunch On Your Own, But Not Alone-Reservations Are Booked!
1:45 pm - 3:00 am - Workshop: How To Redefine Your Intranet Governance Model
- Madelin Entz, Digital Workplace Consultant - Habanero Consulting
- Ben Skelton, Vice President - Habanero Consulting Inc
3:00 pm - 3:15 pm - Afternoon Refreshments & Stretch Break
3:15 pm - 4:30 pm - Workshop: No-Code Integrations and Automation: Boosting Productivity in Your Intranet
4:30 pm - 4:45 pm - Close Of Workshops
5:00 pm - 6:00 pm - Networking Reception for Workshop Attendees, Speakers & Sponsors @ Venue Bar
6:30 pm - 8:00 pm - Dinner With a Group-Reservations Have Been Made To Take In The Sights of New York!
Day 1: General Sessions - 05/21/2025
8:30 am - 9:00 am - Registration: Badges, Breakfast, & Beverages
9:00 am - 9:30 am - Chairperson's Welcome & Speed Networking
- Pinaki Kathiari, CEO - Local Wisdom
9:30 am - 10:05 am - Case Study: Revamping Intranets for Hybrid Workforce Success
- Glenn Nyback, Internal Communications Specialist - Atlantic Health System
10:05 am - 10:40 am - Case Study: Enhancing Intranet Experiences Through Personalization
- Vianney Alcala, Internal Communications Specialist - Huntsman Cancer Institute
10:40 am - 11:10 am - Morning Refreshments, Networking Break + Visit Your Sponsors
11:10 am - 11:45 am - Case Study: A Modern Intranet Brings Together the Boots and the Suits
- Leslie Allen, Section Manager, Web Content & Design - WSSC Water
11:45 am - 12:20 pm - Case Study: Using Analytics to Drive Intranet Improvements
- Kait Gillen, Director of Internal and Executive Communications - Upside
12:00 pm - 2:15 pm - Lunch On Your Own, But Not Alone-Reservations Are Booked!
2:15 pm - 2:50 pm - Interactive Session: Building the Ultimate Intranet
- Scott Ashen, Vice President, Digital Workplace Practice - Integral
2:50 pm - 3:25 pm - Case Study: Storytelling for Better Employee Engagement
- Amber Reed, Manager Executive Communications and Projects - San Manuel Band of Mission Indians
3:25 pm - 3:40 pm - Leveraging AI for Enhanced Internal Communications
3:45 pm - 4:05 pm - Afternoon Refreshments, Networking Break
4:05 pm - 4:45 pm - Panel: The Future of Intranets: Emerging Trends and Technologies
- Doug Busk, Principal - Arvo Advisory
- Monica Bertran, Head of Employee Engagement, Culture Communications - Bloomberg Industry Group
- Mandy Bortolussi, Director of Communications - eCapital
- Moderator: Pinaki Kathiari, CEO - Local Wisdom
- Meredith Daniels, Deputy Director Employee Communications - State of New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority
5:00 pm - 6:00 pm - Close Of Day 1-Join Us for a Networking Reception @ Venue Bar
6:30 pm - 8:00 pm - Dinner With a Group-Reservations Have Been Made
Day 2: General Sessions - 05/22/2025
8:30 am - 9:00 am - Breakfast & Visit Your Sponsors
9:00 am - 9:30 am - Day 2 Kick Off & Chairperson Interactive Address
- Pinaki Kathiari, CEO - Local Wisdom
9:30 am - 10:05 am - Case Study: Designing Inclusive Intranets for All Employees
- EJ Sepp, Intranet Senior Manager - Knowledge & Innovation, Holland & Knight LLP
10:05 am - 10:40 am - Case Study: Accelerating Intranet Launches Without Sacrificing Quality
- Adib Abrahim, Managing Director, Digital Strategy and Communications - American Airlines
10:40 am - 11:05 am - Morning Refreshments, Networking Break + Visit Your Sponsors
11:05 am - 11:40 am - Interactive Session: Storytelling for Internal Communications: Crafting Content That Captivates
- Cody Loveland, Founder & Owner - CBL Leadership Group
11:40 am - 12:30 pm - Panel: The Evolving Digital Workplace-Technology's Role in Enhancing Employee Experience
- Moderator: Pinaki Kathiari, CEO - Local Wisdom
12:30 pm - 12:45 pm - Key Takeaways, Conference Wrap-Up
Speakers
Kait Gillen
Director of Internal and Executive Communications - Upside
Vianney Alcala
Internal Communications Specialist - Huntsman Cancer Institute
Leslie Allen
Section Manager, Web Content & Design - WSSC Water
Amber Reed
Manager Executive Communications and Projects - San Manuel Band of Mission Indians
Mandy Bortolussi
Director of Communications - eCapital
Monica Bertran
Head of Employee Engagement, Culture Communications - Bloomberg Industry Group
Meredith Daniels
Deputy Director Employee Communications - State of New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority
Pinaki Kathiari
CEO - Local Wisdom
Scott Ashen
Vice President, Digital Workplace Practice - Integral
EJ Sepp
Intranet Senior Manager - Knowledge & Innovation, Holland & Knight LLP
Petula Burks
CEO & Founder - J. Hampton Strategies
Ben Skelton
Vice President - Habanero Consulting Inc
Cody Loveland
Founder & Owner - CBL Leadership Group
Glenn Nyback
Internal Communications Specialist - Atlantic Health System
