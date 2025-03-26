Mineral Wool Market Size to Reach a Value of US$ 23.07 Billion by 2031, Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

US & Canada, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global mineral wool market is witnessing noticeable growth owing to a surge in renovation and retrofitting projects for insulation.

Growing awareness regarding the environmental impact of synthetic materials is expected to propel market growth in the coming years. The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities.





Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth: The mineral wool market is expected to reach US$ 23.07 billion by 2031 from US$ 15.96 billion in 2024; it is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. Mineral wool is a fibrous material produced by drawing or spinning molten mineral or rock materials such as ceramics and slag. Properties such as soundproofing, thermal conductivity, and durability of this non-combustible material make it ideal for facilitating insulation in various industries, including building and construction, automotive, oil and gas, power generation, and aerospace. Conto Termico and other favorable government policies promoting the renovation and retrofitting of existing buildings for adding insulation materials to prevent fire incidents and reduce energy consumption drive the demand for mineral wool insulation. Burgeoning Demand for Energy-Efficient Buildings: Mineral wool insulation creates a barrier to heat's natural tendency to flow to cooler surfaces. When properly installed, the material reduces the cooling and heating demand of buildings cost-effectively. The subsequent increase in overall energy efficiency results in a substantial reduction in carbon emissions, aiding energy savings throughout the lifecycle of buildings. Thus, the increasing demand for energy-efficient buildings and favorable government policies drive the growth of the mineral wool market. Focus on Recycled and Sustainable Materials for the Production of Mineral Wool: Increasing awareness about the environmental impact of synthetic materials drives the demand for sustainable and recycled materials. Several mineral wool manufacturers have launched sustainable glass and rock mineral wool products that align with sustainability goals. Different types of mineral wool products derived from recycled materials are easy to install and offer exceptional thermal performance. They also help reduce up to 80% of the energy, provide cost-efficiency, maintain consistent temperatures, and serve as a noise barrier. Geographical Insights: In 2024, Europe led the mineral wool market with a substantial revenue share, followed by North America and Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.





Market Segmentation

By type, the mineral wool market is segmented into glass wool, rock wool, and others. The glass wool segment held the largest share of the market in 2024.

In terms of product type, the market is categorized into blanket, board, loose fill, spray, and others. The board segment held the largest share of the market in 2024.

On the basis of end-use industry, the market is categorized into building and construction (external wall insulation, roof insulation, internal wall insulation, and others), automotive, aerospace, electronics and electricals, oil and gas, power generation, and others. The building and construction segment held the largest market share in 2024.

The mineral wool market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few of the major companies operating in the mineral wool market are Saint-Gobain; Owens Corning; Knauf Insulation; Eurofibre S.r.l; FIBRAN S.A.; Rockwool Group; Luyang Energy-Saving Materials Co., Ltd; PETRALANA S.A.; URSA Insulation; and NICHIAS Corporation, etc.





Global Headlines on Mineral Wool

Technonicol announced to build new stone wool plant in Kazakhstan

Metso launched electric mineral wool furnace

ROCKWOOL launched new product range





Conclusion

Favorable government initiatives propelling renovations and retrofitting projects for the incorporation of insulation drive the demand for mineral wool products such as boards and blankets. The burgeoning environmental awareness drives the preference for sustainable materials worldwide; this has resulted in several mineral wool manufacturers launching mineral wool produced from sustainable materials, including recycled glass and bottles as well as waste from construction sites, which aligns with stringent government regulations.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders—including information on raw material suppliers, mineral wool manufacturers, and distributors/suppliers—with valuable insights to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.





