AI for Communicators Conference: Creating A Roadmap For AI-Driven Communication, Enhancing Workflow Efficiency, and Leading Organizational Transformation (San Francisco, California - June 3-5, 2025)

Welcome to AI for Communicators! Explore the exciting world of AI-driven communication, where innovation, efficiency, and collaboration redefine the way you work. Unlock AI's potential to transform your organization's communication strategies today!

About This AI For Communicators Event

Attend this conference designed for communications professionals to stay up to date on how others are using AI to create more efficient, engaging and better communications.

Gain Invaluable Knowledge and Connect with Peers at The Forefront of using AI for better and more engaging communications. You will hear practical advice from your communications peers, including how to:

Design and implement effective internal communications for diverse workforces, including remote and offline employees

Leverage technology to enhance engagement across geographically dispersed teams

Craft impactful messages that captivate and retain attention

Analyze communication effectiveness using data to refine strategies continuously

Address common barriers such as language differences in global communication

Promote transparency and foster a culture of open dialogue within organizations

Benchmark your strategies against industry best practices and standards

Streamline workflows and improve efficiencies by integrating AI tools into communication processes, from content creation to feedback management.

Navigate ethics and legalities surrounding AI use, including data privacy, bias prevention, and compliance with regulations.

Empower employees with AI training to build confidence, foster adoption, and maximize the benefits of AI-powered tools in the workplace.

Benefits Of The 3-Day Pass

Maximize your time by signing up for our Pre-Conference Workshops on Tuesday, June 3, 2025!

Interactive Pre-Conference Workshops are led by thought leaders and experts on using AI for internal communication efforts.

Each small group workshop will prepare you for the conference the next day, provide you with practical answers to questions that keep you up at night, and inspire you to creatively tackle your most pressing internal communications challenges.

Benefits Of Attending This Conference

Learn from a diverse group of communicators, employee experience specialists, consultants, and technologists about integrating AI into your communication strategies.

Engage with leading AI experts to tackle your most pressing questions and challenges in corporate and internal communications.

Participate in hands-on sessions to solve common challenges in AI integration, enhance communication workflows, explore ethical considerations, exchange best practices in data-driven strategies, and foster meaningful professional connections.

Earn a Certificate of Attendance for CEUs to showcase your commitment to professional growth.

Build cross-industry connections with peers who share similar challenges and opportunities in adopting AI.

Enjoy post-conference networking opportunities, including access to an attendee LinkedIn list to maintain and grow your network.

Who Should Attend:

This conference is designed especially for mid to senior-level professionals and their teams responsible for shaping and executing their organization's communications strategy for internal communications audiences, including these job titles and functions:

Employee Communications

Internal Communications

Corporate Communications

Employee Engagement

Global Communications

Public Relations

Public Affairs

Human Resources

Social Media

Change Management

Corporate Intranets

Digital Communications

Corporate Affairs

Employee Experience

Internal Branding

Employer Branding

Agenda:

Pre-Conference Workshops: Find Out Why Workshops Are Consistently Rated As Valuable Time Spent! - 06/03/2025

9:00 am - 9:30 am - Continental Breakfast, Coffee & Registration

9:30 am - 9:45 am - Workshop A: Crafting a Human-Centric Internal Communications Strategy in the Age of AI

Preston Lewis, Founder & CEO - Intactic

10:45 am - 11:00 am - Morning Refreshments & Networking Break

11:00 am - 12:15 pm - Workshop B: 5 Tips for Implementing Effective Change Management: Driving Habit-Forming Adoption of Microsoft Copilot

Timothy Boettcher, Senior Vice President, Head of GTM Strategy North America - AvePoint

12:15 pm - 1:45 pm - Lunch On Your Own, But Not Alone-Reservations Are Booked!

1:45 pm - 3:00 pm - Workshop C: Leveraging AI for Earned Media Amplification

Tiffany Guarnaccia, CEO & Founder - Kite Hill PR

3:00 pm - 3:15 pm - Afternoon Refreshments & Stretch Break

3:15 pm - 4:30 pm - Workshop D: Communicators as Architects: Elevating human excellence in a growing AI landscape

Molly Soto, Vice President - Ruder Finn

4:30 pm - 4:45 pm - Close Of Workshops

5:00 pm - 6:00 pm - Networking Reception for Workshop Attendees, Speakers & Sponsors @ Venue Bar

6:30 pm - 8:00 pm - Dinner With A Group-Reservations Have Been Made To Take In The Sights Of San Francisco

Day 1: General Session - 06/04/2025

8:30 am - 9:00 am - Registration: Badges, Breakfast, & Beverages + Visit Your Sponsors

9:00 am - 9:30 am - Chairperson's Welcome & Speed Networking

Preston Lewis, Founder & CEO - Intactic

9:30 am - 10:05 am - Mastering the Art of AI: Crafting Effective Prompts and Driving Employee Adoption

Shel Holtz, SCMP, Sr. Director of Communications - Webcor

10:05 am - 10:40 am - Harnessing AI in the Workplace: Overcoming Barriers and Maximizing Impact

Rosemary Cassie, Sr. Director, Executive and Internal Communications & Employer Brand - Roku, Inc.

10:40 am - 11:10 am - Morning Refreshments, Networking Break + Visit Your Sponsors

11:10 am - 11:45 am - Minding the Gap: How to Use GenAI to Find Communication Gaps so You Don't Miss Opportunities

Eric T. Mazzacone, Director, Strategic Communication - RTX BNN Technologies

11:45 am - 12:20 pm - AI in the Workplace: Navigating Evolving Legal Landmines

Joy Rosenquist, Shareholder - Littler

12:20 pm - 2:15 pm - Lunch On Your Own, But Not Alone-Reservations Are Booked!

2:15 pm - 2:50 pm - Interactive Group Breakout Session: Overcoming Common Challenges in Adopting AI for Communication

Preston Lewis, Founder & CEO - Intactic

2:50 pm - 3:25 pm - Futureproof: Unleashing AI's potential for communicators

Sarah Fornia, Director, Organizational Communication - Providence

3:25 pm - 4:00 pm - Afternoon Refreshments, Networking Break + Demo From Your Sponsors

4:00 pm - 4:45 pm - Panel: Balancing Human Creativity with AI Efficiency

Moderator: Gabriel Galdamez, Strategic Communications Consultant - Hola Gabriel

Libby Spellman, Corporate Communications, Digital Brand and Communications Manager - Valent U.S.A LLC

5:00 pm - 6:00 pm - Close Of Day 1-Join Us For A Networking Reception @ Venue Bar

6:30 pm - 8:00 pm - Dinner With A Group-Reservations Have Been Made

Day 2: General Session - 06/05/2025

8:30 am - 9:00 am - Breakfast & Visit Your Sponsors

9:00 am - 9:30 am - Day 2 Kick Off & Chairperson Address

Preston Lewis, Founder & CEO - Intactic

9:30 am - 10:05 am - Strategic Storytelling in the AI Era: Repurposing Content with Integrity

Barbara DeLollis, Head of Communications, Institute for the Study of Business in Global Society - Harvard Business School

10:05 am - 10:40 am - Efficiency Unleashed: AI in Marketing Communications & Digital Marketing

Michelle Kelly, Director, Digital Marketing Communications, Global Life Sciences - Ecolab Life Sciences

10:40 am - 11:10 am - Morning Refreshments, Networking Break + Visit Your Sponsors

11:10 am - 11:45 am - Interactive Group Breakout: AI in Action: The Ultimate Toolkit for Communicators

Andrew Livingston, Founder & CEO - Innovation with AI

11:45 am - 12:30 pm - Panel: Ethics, Transparency, and Trust: Navigating AI in Communications

Moderator: Preston Lewis, CEO - Intactic

12:30 pm - 12:45 pm - Key Takeaways, Conference Wrap-Up



Speakers

Rosemary Cassie

Sr. Director, Executive and Internal Communications & Employer Brand - Roku, Inc.

Tiffany Guarnaccia

CEO & Founder - Kite Hill PR

Eric T. Mazzacone

Director, Strategic Communication - RTX BNN Technologies

Libby Spellman

Corporate Communications, Digital Brand and Communications Manager - Valent U.S.A LLC

Gabriel Galdamez

Strategic Communications Consultant - Hola Gabriel

Joy Rosenquist

Shareholder - Littler

Barbara DeLollis

Head of Communications, Institute for the Study of Business in Global Society - Harvard Business School

Michelle Kelly

Director, Digital Marketing Communications, Global Life Sciences - Ecolab Life Sciences

Andrew Livingston

Founder & CEO - Innovation with AI

Sarah Fornia

Director, Organizational Communication - Providence

Shel Holtz, SCMP

Sr. Director of Communications - Webcor

Timothy Boettcher

Senior Vice President, Head of GTM Strategy North America - AvePoint

Preston Lewis

Founder & CEO - Intactic

