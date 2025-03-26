Middle Eastern Power Rental Market Report 2025: Middle Eastern Power Rental Market to Double, Hitting $4 Billion by 2031

Dublin, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2025 Middle Eastern Power Rental Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Middle Eastern power rental market is poised for substantial growth, with market size escalating from over $2 billion in 2024 to over $4 billion by 2031. The construction segment, leads as the largest end user, accounting for over 25% of the market share in 2024, followed by oil & gas and utility sectors, respectively.

This Middle Eastern Power Generation Rental market research report includes market size, growth rates, vertical end user split, competitive market share data and revenue forecasts from 2020-2027 for Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, and the rest of the Middle East.

The study is a comprehensive analysis including market share splits by fuel type (diesel-based and gas-based), output power (50-300 KVA, 300-500 KVA, 500 KVA-1MW, and >1MW), application (prime, continuous, and stand-by), end user group (construction, oil & gas, utilities, events, military, and others) and rental provider. Furthermore, profiles of key companies, growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and quotations from industry participants are also included in this analysis of the temporary power opportunity.

The Middle Eastern Power Rental Market is in the growth stage

In the Middle East, the power rental market is experiencing robust growth, driven by the expansion of construction, transportation, and infrastructure sectors. Rising temperatures and extreme heat waves are straining power infrastructure, increasing electricity demand for cooling solutions. As the region modernizes its utilities and accelerates investments in renewable energy, the need for rental generators is expected to grow. Rental power will play a critical role during commissioning, maintenance, and grid transition periods. Additionally, the intermittent nature of renewable energy sources will further drive demand for rental solutions to ensure a stable and reliable power supply.

This study aims to provide a detailed analysis of the Middle Eastern Power Rental Market along with competitive intelligence for the year 2024. The market numbers included in this report represent revenues generated by companies operating in the Middle Eastern Power Rental Market. The base year for the study is 2024 and the forecast period is from 2024 until 2031.

This study captures the following information on Middle Eastern Power Rental Market:

Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecasts (2024-2031)

Growth Drivers & Restraints

Market Data

Quotes by Key Industry Participants

Market Share Analysis

Market Trends

Some of the key companies covered in this report include:

Aggreko

Byrne Equipment Rental

SES Smart Energy Solutions

Al-Faris Group

Olayan Energy Ltd.

Sudhir Rentals

The Kanoo Group

Altaaqa Alternative Solutions Company Ltd. (Altaaqa)

Rental Solutions

Enerco Equipment Rental & Co.

Dayim Equipment Rental

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Scope, Methodology, Definition

2. Segmentation by End-user, Application, Fuel Type, and Equipment Output Range

3. Executive Summary

Market share by top end user

Major data points

Major trends

Market drivers

Market restraints

Main market participants

4. Opportunities, Strategic Recommendations, & Future Outlook

5. Market Drivers

6. Market Restraints

7. Market Trends

Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS)

Telematics - Aggreko plc

Telematics - Mohamed Abdulrahman Al-Bahar

Transition to renewable and hybrid energy solutions

Rise of district cooling in the Middle East

Maximizing value with after sales services

Shifting dynamics in the power rental market: Transactional vs. project-based rentals

8. Market Data

Total market revenue and forecast

Transactional market revenue and forecast

Power projects market revenue and forecast

Market share by country, general rental

Market share by end user

Market share by fuel

Market share by output

Market share by application

9. Competitive Landscape

Market share by company

10. Company Profiles

Aggreko plc

Al-Bahar (Mohamed Abdulrahman Al-Bahar)

Byrne Equipment Rental

