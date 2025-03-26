SEALSQ’s QS7001 Secure Chip to Quantum-Proof Blockchain Platforms

Geneva, Switzerland, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The QS7001 Chip in now going through certification process while its release is set for Q4 2025

The QS7001 Chip strengthens blockchain ecosystems against quantum threats with NIST-compliant post quantum cryptographic algorithms

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced that it has finalized testing and started the certification process of its QS7001 Post-Quantum Secure Chip (“QS7001 Chip”), a breakthrough security solution designed to protect blockchain infrastructures and cryptocurrency wallets from the rapidly emerging threats posed by quantum computing. The release of QS7001 Chip is scheduled to be released before 2025 year-end.

The QS7001 Chip is the latest advancement in SEALSQ’s quantum-resilient technology stack, offering robust protection for blockchain platforms such as Hedera and WeCan, both of which are currently integrating SEALSQ’s post-quantum security into their core infrastructure. The QS7001 Chip leverages quantum-resistant cryptographic algorithms, including NIST-recommended CRYSTALS-Kyber and CRYSTALS-Dilithium, to ensure long-term data and transaction integrity across digital ecosystems.

“As blockchain adoption grows across financial services, identity management, and tokenization platforms, the need for quantum-secure infrastructure is no longer optional,” said Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ. “With the QS7001 Chip, SEALSQ provides blockchain platforms with the tools to transition to post-quantum cryptography seamlessly, defending their users and data against tomorrow’s threats today.”

Addressing the Quantum Threat to Blockchain Security

Blockchain and cryptocurrency platforms rely on asymmetric cryptography to secure digital transactions and protect digital assets. However, advancements in quantum computing pose a serious risk to these systems by enabling future attackers to derive private keys from publicly available blockchain data. Even so-called "cold storage" wallets are vulnerable once a transaction exposes a public key, leaving it open to quantum-enabled decryption.

SEALSQ’s QS7001 Chip directly addresses this threat with key features including:

Quantum-Resistant Cryptography: Implements post-quantum algorithms to secure digital wallets, transaction signatures, and consensus mechanisms from quantum attacks.

Implements post-quantum algorithms to secure digital wallets, transaction signatures, and consensus mechanisms from quantum attacks. Tamper-Resistant Hardware Enclave: Ensures private keys are securely stored and inaccessible to both physical and cyber intrusions.

Ensures private keys are securely stored and inaccessible to both physical and cyber intrusions. Blockchain Protection: Fortifies platforms against digital signature forgery, smart contract manipulation, and consensus-level threats.

Fortifies platforms against digital signature forgery, smart contract manipulation, and consensus-level threats. Seamless Integration: Designed to integrate with hardware wallets, crypto exchanges, and blockchain applications for a smooth, scalable transition to post-quantum security.

Strategic Implementation with Hedera and WeCan

SEALSQ is currently collaborating with Hedera, a high-performance distributed ledger using hashgraph consensus, to integrate the QS7001 Chip into its ecosystem. The integration will bolster Hedera’s transaction authentication and network-level security with post-quantum safeguards.

Similarly, WeCan, a Swiss blockchain platform specializing in regulated tokenization and digital asset compliance, is working with SEALSQ to embed the QS7001 Chip’s post-quantum security features into its digital identity and asset infrastructure, ensuring long-term protection for tokenized data across financial institutions and governments.

Countering “Harvest Now, Decrypt Later” Attacks

Quantum threats are not theoretical. Adversaries are already adopting a "harvest now, decrypt later" strategy, collecting encrypted blockchain data today to decrypt once scalable quantum computers arrive. The QS7001 Chip enables blockchain platforms to proactively neutralize this risk by embedding quantum-resistant security protocols into their infrastructure now, ensuring both future and historical data remains protected.

A Foundation for a Quantum-Safe Digital Future

SEALSQ’s QS7001 marks a major step forward in the global effort to secure digital ecosystems for the post-quantum era. With blockchain platforms like Hedera and WeCan leading the way, SEALSQ’s quantum-secure technologies are setting new standards for resilient, future-ready decentralized infrastructures.

For more information on SEALSQ’s QS7001 Chip and its integration into blockchain systems, visit www.sealsq.com.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipates will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.