Internal Communications for A Deskless, Frontline & Hybrid Workforce Conference (In-Person - Chicago, United States - June 25-27, 2025 & On-Demand After the Event)

Join in connecting with industry experts, thought leaders, internal communications, employee experience and HR professionals to bring your organization's communication strategies for a deskless, frontline & hybrid workforce to the next level.

About This Internal Communications Event

Are you wondering how to re-engage, connect, & align your workforce? At this conference, you will learn:

Dynamics: Overcoming communication challenges and leveraging benefits in hybrid, frontline, and deskless workforces compared to traditional setups.

Tools: Implementing platforms that enhance connectivity across deskless, frontline, and hybrid teams, including mobile-friendly communication tools.

Leadership: Strategies for inclusive leadership to manage diverse teams across office, remote, and frontline roles.

Culture: Building a unified company culture that fosters inclusion, belonging, and engagement for deskless and hybrid employees.

Feedback: Creating equitable systems for performance evaluations, feedback, and accountability across varied workforce settings.

Change: Communicating and managing transitions to hybrid and deskless-friendly organizational models.

Balance: Supporting work-life balance, with a focus on mental health, flexibility, and boundary-setting.

Examples: Real-world case studies showcasing innovative communication strategies tailored to hybrid, frontline, and deskless workforces.

Benefits Of The 3-Day Pass

Maximize your time by signing up for our Pre-Conference Workshops on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.

Interactive Pre-Conference Workshops are led by thought leaders and experts on corporate communications. Each small group session will prepare you for the conference the following day, provide you with practical answers to questions that keep you up at night, and inspire you to creatively tackle your most pressing corporate communications challenges.

Benefits Of Attending This Conference

Access to practitioners from leading organizations with real examples and proven strategies through real-world case studies and intimate, interactive workshops

Networking list for attendees to continue the conversation after the conference

Interactive sessions allowing you to work with your strategic internal communications peers

Certificate of attendance for CEUs

Opportunity to meet with peers face-to-face

Guaranteed extensive, how-to instruction about elevating communications with the deskless, frontline & hybrid workforce that you can use immediately

Opportunity to have your most pressing questions answered in real-time

Who Should Attend:

This event is designed and researched for directors, managers, vice presidents, specialists, officers, project leaders and consultants involved in:

Internal Communications

Human Resources

Employee Engagement

Strategic Communications

Employee Experience

Training & Development

Employee Communications

Brand Communication

Employee Relations

Public Relations

Intranet Communications

Digital Communications

Global Communications

Organizational Development

Agenda:

Pre-Conference Workshops: Find Out Why Workshops Are Consistently Rated As Valuable Time Spent! - 06/25/2025

9:00 am - 9:30 am

Continental Breakfast, Coffee & Registration

9:30 am - 10:45 am

Workshop: Building a Mobile-First Communication Strategy for Frontline & Deskless Employees

Stephanie Worrell, CEO - Sedulo

10:45 am - 11:00 am

Morning Refreshments & Networking Break

11:00 am - 12:15 pm

Workshop: Communication Audits That Work: Insights from the C-Suite to the Front Line

Lynn Zimmerman, CEO & Principal - Swing Communication

12:15 pm - 1:45 pm

Lunch On Your Own, But Not Alone-Reservations Are Booked!

1:45 pm - 3:00 pm

Workshop: Empowering Managers as Communicators: Training & Tools for Effective Information Flow

Kanwal Khipple, Chief Executive Officer - 2toLead

3:00 pm - 3:15 pm

Afternoon Refreshments & Stretch Break

3:15 pm - 4:30 pm

Workshop: Creating Inclusive & Engaging Content for a Distributed Workforce

Preston Lewis, Founder & CEO - Intactic

4:30 pm - 4:45 pm

Close Of Workshops

5:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Networking Reception for Workshop Attendees, Speakers & Sponsors @ Venue Bar

6:30 pm - 8:00 pm

Dinner With a Group-Reservations Have Been Made To Take In The Sights of Chicago!

Day 1: General Sessions - 06/26/2025

8:30 am - 9:00 am

Registration: Badges, Breakfast, & Beverages

9:00 am - 9:30 am

Chairperson's Welcome & Speed Networking

Kevin Finke, Founder - Experience Willow

9:30 am - 10:05 am

Case Study: Engaging Frontline Workers in the Age of AI: How Internal Communications is Evolving

Gina DeCiani, General Counsel and Executive Vice-President of HR - Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM)

10:05 am - 10:40 am

Case Study: Navigating Workforce Expectations: Communicating with Gen Z, Millennials & a Multigenerational Team

Cassandra Wilkins, Internal Communications Program Specialist - Follett Higher Education

10:40 am - 11:10 am

Morning Refreshments, Networking Break + Visit Your Sponsors

11:10 am - 11:45 am

Case Study: The Power of Personalization: Tailoring Internal Communications for Maximum Impact

Alice Ferreira, Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs - Webster Bank

11:45 am - 12:20 pm

Case Study: Building a Culture of Connection: Strengthening Engagement in a Hybrid and Deskless Workforce

12:00 pm - 2:15 pm

Lunch On Your Own, But Not Alone-Reservations Are Booked!

2:15 pm - 2:50 pm

Interactive Session: Designing a Communication Strategy for a Dispersed Workforce

Kevin Finke, Founder - Experience Willow

2:50 pm - 3:25 pm

Case Study: Beyond Email: How to Leverage Mobile Apps, Social Channels & Digital Signage for Internal Communications

3:25 pm - 3:40 pm

Sponsor Demo

3:40 pm - 4:00 pm

Afternoon Refreshments, Networking Break

4:00 pm - 4:45 pm

Panel: Reaching the Unreachable: Effective Communication Strategies for Deskless & Frontline Teams

Gabriella Streicher, Director of Employee Engagement - Lou Malnati's Pizzeria

Alysha Kozlowski, Vice President, Executive and Strategic Communications - HAVI

Kyle Donash, Enterprise Communications & Media Relations - U.S. Cellular

Noah Cruickshank, Vice President of Marketing, Communications & Guest Services - Chicago Children's Museum

5:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Close Of Day 1-Join Us for a Networking Reception @ Venue Bar

6:30 pm - 8:00 pm

Dinner With a Group-Reservations Have Been Made

Day 2: General Sessions - 06/27/2025

8:30 am - 9:00 am

Breakfast & Visit Your Sponsors

9:00 am - 9:30 am

Day 2 Kick Off & Chairperson Interactive Address

Kevin Finke, Founder - Experience Willow

9:30 am - 10:05 am

Case Study: Storytelling as a Tool for Employee Engagement: Bringing Company Values to Life

10:05 am - 10:40 am

Case Study: The Intranet as a Community-Building Tool: Fostering Engagement and Connection

10:40 am - 11:10 am

Morning Refreshments, Networking Break + Visit Your Sponsors

11:10 am - 11:45 am

Interactive Session: Empowering Frontline Managers as Communication Leaders: Hands-On Training

Chris Lee, Vice President Employee Experience and Internal Communication - Gallagher

11:45 am - 12:30 pm

Panel: Bridging the Digital Divide: Creating a Unified Employee Experience Across Hybrid, Frontline & Deskless Teams

12:30 pm - 12:45 pm

Key Takeaways, Conference Wrap-Up

Speakers

Chris Lee

Vice President Employee Experience and Internal Communication - Gallagher

Lynn Zimmerman

CEO & Principal - Swing Communication

Gina DeCiani

General Counsel and Executive Vice-President of HR - Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM)

Noah Cruickshank

Vice President of Marketing, Communications & Guest Services - Chicago Children's Museum

Kyle Donash

Enterprise Communications & Media Relations - U.S. Cellular

Stephanie Worrell

CEO - Sedulo

Kevin Finke

Founder - Experience Willow

Please note: The recorded online access option does not include the preconference workshop.

