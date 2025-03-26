ELI Launches Innovative Learning System to Prevent Workplace Incivility and Improve Results

Atlanta, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELI, Inc., an Atlanta-based human capital consulting company that helps organizations instill core behavioral standards in the workplace, announced today the launch of CTX Active Learning, a robust learning system that helps establish and sustain core behavioral standards across an organization. The system creates a civil and compliant workplace that can have a dramatic influence on operational and financial results.

Built on ELI’s Civil Treatment® methodologies, CTX Active Learning is an ongoing system of blended experiential learning that activates an organization’s values to establish a civil, respectful, and productive workplace. ELI’s methodologies combine formal courses, informal learning and practical skill-building tools and ongoing assessments to help organizations turn civil behaviors into everyday habits. An improved workplace culture is essential to reducing compliance risks, staff conflict, and disruptive behaviors while also increasing collaboration and productivity. In a competitive marketplace, an optimized culture is also key to developing, retaining and recruiting top talent.

“With unprecedented levels of incivility in the workplace, organizations need to safeguard their greatest asset—their workers,” said Stephen M. Paskoff, president and CEO of ELI. “Fostering a civil workplace by activating your organization’s values is a must to mitigate rude, disruptive, abusive, and other unwanted behaviors. Not only can it help prevent legal risk, but a positive workplace culture improves innovation, productivity, and ultimately, financial results.”

With in-person, virtual, and online content delivery, ELI’s CTX Active Learning system offers a continuous learning experience tailored to support each organization’s unique needs and goals. From assessments to content customization and implementation, CTX Active Learning provides solutions for employees and leadership that scale to the needs and goals of each audience and setting in the organization.

ELI will offer an in-depth look at the CTX Active Learning system during a free webcast on Wednesday, April 16 from 1 – 2 p.m. ET. To learn more and register, click here.

About ELI:

Since 1986, ELI, Inc. has provided market-leading learning and consulting solutions to build civil behavioral standards aligned with organizational values. The award-winning Civil Treatment® Workplace methodology set the standard for experiential learning that establishes and sustains compliant, respectful and productive environments. Through certifying more than 15K client facilitators and training more than 2.5 million participants, ELI has helped leading public and private organizations optimize engagement, reduce risk and improve operational and financial performance. To learn how ELI can help your organization improve its culture and its results, visit www.eliinc.com.