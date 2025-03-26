Asia-Pacific Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market Report 2025: Rise of Functional Beverages, Personalized Beverages, and Plant-Based Waters - Forecasts to 2034

Dublin, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market: Focus on Products, Investments, Key Trends - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia-Pacific non-alcoholic beverage market is projected to reach $1.02 billion by 2034 from $505.5 million in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.37% during the forecast period 2024-2034.

The market for non-alcoholic beverages in Asia-Pacific is expanding significantly due to changing consumer tastes for more varied and healthful drink options. Juices, teas, coffees, soft drinks, bottled water, and functional beverages are just a few of the many products available in the market. There is also a growing demand for beverages with additional nutritional value and health advantages. Customers are choosing drinks that are not only refreshing but also offer practical advantages like hydration, support for digestion, and energy boosts as they grow more health conscious.





The demand for wellness-focused products is being met by innovations in product development, such as the launch of plant-based beverages, sugar-free alternatives, and functional drinks with probiotics, vitamins, and minerals added. The market is also changing as a result of the rising demand for natural, organic, and low-calorie beverages.



The market is dominated by big international companies like Nestle, PepsiCo, and The Coca-Cola Company, who are always coming up with new ideas to satisfy changing consumer tastes. With rising demand for natural ingredients and eco-friendly packaging, sustainability is emerging as a major issue in the APAC market in addition to health.



The non-alcoholic beverage market is anticipated to keep growing as the APAC region continues to see rapid urbanization, rising disposable income, and shifting lifestyles. It will provide a wide range of options that appeal to consumers who are sustainability-driven and health-conscious.

How can this report add value to an organization?



Product/Innovation Strategy: The product segment helps the reader understand the different types of products available in Asia-Pacific region. Moreover, the study provides the reader with a detailed understanding of the non-alcoholic beverage market by products based on category and preparation.



Growth/Marketing Strategy: The Asia-Pacific non-alcoholic beverage market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as business expansion, partnership, collaboration, and joint venture. The favored strategy for the companies has been product launches and acquisitions to strengthen their position in the non-alcoholic beverage market.



Competitive Strategy: Key players in the Asia-Pacific non-alcoholic beverage market have been analyzed and profiled in the study of non-alcoholic beverage products. Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the non-alcoholic beverage market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 104 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $505.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $1020 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered Asia Pacific



Key Topics Covered:



1 Markets

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.1.1 Beverage Trends

1.1.1.1 Rise of Functional Beverages

1.1.1.1.1 Investments and Key Companies

1.1.1.2 Personalized Beverages

1.1.1.2.1 Investments and Key Companies

1.1.1.3 Plant-Based Waters

1.1.1.3.1 Investments and Key Companies

1.1.1.4 Non-Alcoholic Alternatives

1.1.1.4.1 Investments and Key Companies

1.1.2 Consumer Preferences and Change in Drinking Habits

1.1.3 Trends Observed

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.2.1 Value Chain Analysis

1.2.2 Pricing Forecast

1.3 Research and Development Review

1.3.1 Patent Filing Trend (by Country, Company)

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.5 Market Dynamics Overview

1.5.1 Market Drivers

1.5.1.1 Growing Population and Urbanization

1.5.1.2 Growing Demand for Alcohol Alternatives

1.5.2 Market Challenges

1.5.2.1 Strict Government Regulations for the Food and Beverage Industry

1.5.2.2 Volatility in Ingredient Costs

1.5.3 Market Opportunities

1.5.3.1 Growth of E-Commerce for the Beverage Industry

1.6 Startup Funding Summary



2 Regions

2.1 Regional Summary

2.2 Asia-Pacific

2.2.1 Regional Overview

2.2.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

2.2.3 Factors Challenging the Market

2.2.3.1 Trends Identified

2.2.4 Product

2.2.5 China

2.2.6 Japan

2.2.7 Australia

2.2.8 South Korea

2.2.9 India

2.2.10 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific



3 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

3.1 Next Frontiers

3.2 Geographic Assessment

3.2.1 Tata Consumer Products Limited

3.2.1.1 Overview

3.2.1.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

3.2.1.3 Top Competitors

3.2.1.4 Target Customers

3.2.1.5 Market Developments

3.2.1.6 Mergers and Acquisitions

3.2.1.7 Key Focus Area

3.2.1.8 Analyst View

3.2.2 SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED

3.2.3 ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS, LTD.

3.2.4 Kirin Holdings Company Limited



4 Research Methodology

