Kazakhstan Air Treatment Systems Market Report 2025 - E-Commerce and Urban Air Quality Push Kazakhstan's Air Purifier Market Toward 5% CAGR

Dublin, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2025 Air Treatment Systems Market: Kazakhstan" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The air treatment systems market in Kazakhstan is set to see growth, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 5% during the forecast period. This expansion is driven by several key factors: increasing concerns over air pollution in urban areas, declining poverty rates, growing residential real estate development, and rising e-commerce penetration across the country. With air quality continuing to pose significant health risks, especially in major cities, the demand for effective air treatment solutions is gaining momentum.

E-commerce in Kazakhstan is becoming a key driver of growth in the air purifier systems market, particularly during seasons when air quality worsens due to allergens and pollutants. Brands are responding by offering seasonal discounts, attractive pricing, and flexible payment options to meet rising consumer demand for health-conscious solutions. As consumers become more aware of the health risks related to pollution, especially in urban areas, the convenience of online shopping and home delivery makes it easier for them to purchase air purifiers and related products. E-commerce sales represent over 35% of revenue by channel.

Leading air treatment system brands such as Philips, Dyson, and Xiaomi are capitalizing on this demand by positioning their products as essential tools for improving indoor air quality. These brands are focusing on key health risks like volatile organic compounds (VOCs), particularly formaldehyde, which can be found in common household items. By utilizing specialized filters and catalytic technology, they offer solutions to mitigate these risks. Additionally, their systems incorporate HEPA filters designed to remove allergens and fine particles, enhancing air quality in residential spaces.

In Kazakhstan, air treatment systems priced under $500 hold a significant share of the market, accounting for over 40% of total market revenue. This price segment is heavily influenced by the widespread availability of private-label brands, which have helped drive the market towards more affordable solutions. These brands, often offering lower-cost systems, have led to an increased demand for budget-friendly air purifiers that address the growing concerns about air quality in urban areas.

Residential applications make up over 75% of the market by revenue in 2024. The air treatment systems market was estimated to be over $28 million by revenue in 2024.

Company Coverage:

Philips

Xiaomi Corporation

Venta

Karcher

Dyson Limited

Samsung Electronics

Report Scope

A comprehensive analysis of the Air Treatment Systems (Air Purifiers) Market in Kazakhstan including market sizing, market share by competitor, drivers, restraints, distribution, pricing trends, new products and market forecasts to 2031. This report covers air treatment systems and filter replacements.

This market study includes air purifiers for residential and commercial use and filter replacement. The base year for the study is 2024 and the forecast period is from 2024 until 2031.

For the purposes of this research, air treatment systems (also known as air purifiers) are portable systems and are defined as the following:

Ultraviolet (UV) Air Purifiers

Ion Generators/Ionizers

Ozone Generators

Electrostatic Air Purifiers, Charged Media Filters

Hybrid/Combined Air Purifiers

HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) Filters

Active Carbon Systems

Photo Catalytic Oxidation Air Purifiers

Others (any other technology)

The report captures the following information about the air treatment systems market in Kazakhstan:

Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecast (2024-2031) for the Total Market

Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecast (2024-2031) for Air Treatment Systems Market

Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecast (2024-2031) for the Filter Replacement Market

Growth Drivers & Restraints

Market Trends

Pricing Trends

Market Landscape

Quotes from Industry Participants

Technology Trends

Trends by End-User (Residential vs. Commercial)

Distribution Market Share (E-commerce, Retail, Dealers/Distributors, Direct)

New Products

New Technologies

Key Topics Covered:

Country Profile, Kazakhstan

Executive Summary: Major Data Points

Competitive Factors

Consumer Behavior

Market Drivers/Impact

Market Restraints/Impact

Market Trends

Products Claims & Features - Overview

Competitive Landscape

Brand Advocacy Through Influencers

Competitive Pricing Strategy for Value Creation

Strategic Product Positioning

Promotion

Wellness Centric Marketing Approach

Product Features

Product Claims

New Products

Warranty and After Sales

Certifications

Pricing Trends

Market Data

Revenue Forecast, Total Market, 2024-2031

Market Share, by Revenues, Total Market, 2024

Revenue Forecast, Air Treatment Systems, 2024-2031

Market Share, by Revenues, Air Treatment Systems, 2024

Revenue Forecast, Replacement Filters, 2024-2031

Market Share, by Revenues, Replacement Filters, 2024

Pricing Trends, by Revenues for Systems, 2024

Distribution Trends, by Revenues for Systems, 2024

End-user Application, by Revenues for Systems, 2024

Coverage Area, Market Share by Revenues for Systems, 2024

Major Cities, Market Share by Revenues for Systems, 2024

