Kazakhstan Air Treatment Systems Market Report 2025 - E-Commerce and Urban Air Quality Push Kazakhstan's Air Purifier Market Toward 5% CAGR

The air treatment systems market in Kazakhstan is set to see growth, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 5% during the forecast period. This expansion is driven by several key factors: increasing concerns over air pollution in urban areas, declining poverty rates, growing residential real estate development, and rising e-commerce penetration across the country. With air quality continuing to pose significant health risks, especially in major cities, the demand for effective air treatment solutions is gaining momentum.
E-commerce in Kazakhstan is becoming a key driver of growth in the air purifier systems market, particularly during seasons when air quality worsens due to allergens and pollutants. Brands are responding by offering seasonal discounts, attractive pricing, and flexible payment options to meet rising consumer demand for health-conscious solutions. As consumers become more aware of the health risks related to pollution, especially in urban areas, the convenience of online shopping and home delivery makes it easier for them to purchase air purifiers and related products. E-commerce sales represent over 35% of revenue by channel.
Leading air treatment system brands such as Philips, Dyson, and Xiaomi are capitalizing on this demand by positioning their products as essential tools for improving indoor air quality. These brands are focusing on key health risks like volatile organic compounds (VOCs), particularly formaldehyde, which can be found in common household items. By utilizing specialized filters and catalytic technology, they offer solutions to mitigate these risks. Additionally, their systems incorporate HEPA filters designed to remove allergens and fine particles, enhancing air quality in residential spaces.
In Kazakhstan, air treatment systems priced under $500 hold a significant share of the market, accounting for over 40% of total market revenue. This price segment is heavily influenced by the widespread availability of private-label brands, which have helped drive the market towards more affordable solutions. These brands, often offering lower-cost systems, have led to an increased demand for budget-friendly air purifiers that address the growing concerns about air quality in urban areas.
Residential applications make up over 75% of the market by revenue in 2024. The air treatment systems market was estimated to be over $28 million by revenue in 2024.
Company Coverage:
- Philips
- Xiaomi Corporation
- Venta
- Karcher
- Dyson Limited
- Samsung Electronics
Report Scope
A comprehensive analysis of the Air Treatment Systems (Air Purifiers) Market in Kazakhstan including market sizing, market share by competitor, drivers, restraints, distribution, pricing trends, new products and market forecasts to 2031. This report covers air treatment systems and filter replacements.
This market study includes air purifiers for residential and commercial use and filter replacement. The base year for the study is 2024 and the forecast period is from 2024 until 2031.
For the purposes of this research, air treatment systems (also known as air purifiers) are portable systems and are defined as the following:
- Ultraviolet (UV) Air Purifiers
- Ion Generators/Ionizers
- Ozone Generators
- Electrostatic Air Purifiers, Charged Media Filters
- Hybrid/Combined Air Purifiers
- HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) Filters
- Active Carbon Systems
- Photo Catalytic Oxidation Air Purifiers
- Others (any other technology)
The report captures the following information about the air treatment systems market in Kazakhstan:
- Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecast (2024-2031) for the Total Market
- Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecast (2024-2031) for Air Treatment Systems Market
- Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecast (2024-2031) for the Filter Replacement Market
- Growth Drivers & Restraints
- Market Trends
- Pricing Trends
- Market Landscape
- Quotes from Industry Participants
- Technology Trends
- Trends by End-User (Residential vs. Commercial)
- Distribution Market Share (E-commerce, Retail, Dealers/Distributors, Direct)
- New Products
- New Technologies
Key Topics Covered:
Country Profile, Kazakhstan
Executive Summary: Major Data Points
- Competitive Factors
- Consumer Behavior
Market Drivers/Impact
Market Restraints/Impact
Market Trends
- Products Claims & Features - Overview
- Competitive Landscape
- Brand Advocacy Through Influencers
- Competitive Pricing Strategy for Value Creation
- Strategic Product Positioning
- Promotion
- Wellness Centric Marketing Approach
- Product Features
- Product Claims
- New Products
- Warranty and After Sales
- Certifications
- Pricing Trends
Market Data
- Revenue Forecast, Total Market, 2024-2031
- Market Share, by Revenues, Total Market, 2024
- Revenue Forecast, Air Treatment Systems, 2024-2031
- Market Share, by Revenues, Air Treatment Systems, 2024
- Revenue Forecast, Replacement Filters, 2024-2031
- Market Share, by Revenues, Replacement Filters, 2024
- Pricing Trends, by Revenues for Systems, 2024
- Distribution Trends, by Revenues for Systems, 2024
- End-user Application, by Revenues for Systems, 2024
- Coverage Area, Market Share by Revenues for Systems, 2024
- Major Cities, Market Share by Revenues for Systems, 2024
