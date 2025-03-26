BIO-key Completes Initial Biometric-Based Identity and Access Management Deployment for New International Defense Agency Customer in Record Time

MADRID, Spain and HOLMDEL, N.J., March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key® International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), a global leader in Identity and Access Management (IAM) and biometric authentication solutions has successfully completed the deployment of a comprehensive suite of BIO-key biometric-based IAM solutions for a new International Defense Agency customer. The full deployment for the initial sites was completed in just four days, showcasing the efficiency, seamless integration, and collaboration between BIO-key and the customer’s IT team.

The deployment incorporates these BIO-key solutions:

PortalGuard On-Prem – A highly secure IAM platform providing Multi-factor Authentication (MFA) and Single Sign-On (SSO) capabilities.

WEB-key – Advanced biometric authentication enabling secure and seamless access to critical systems.

BIO-key PIV-Pro and ECO2 Fingerprint Scanners – FIPS-certified biometric scanning devices ensuring high-security access control.

Passkey:YOU FIDO2 Authentication – Enabling passwordless, phishing-resistant authentication for compliance with modern security standards.

The implementation demonstrates BIO-key’s expertise in delivering high-security, passwordless and phoneless authentication solutions for critical environments.

Alex Rocha, International Managing Director at BIO-key, commented, "This project is a testament to the power of innovative thinking, cutting-edge technology and strong partnerships to forge highly secure and efficient passwordless and phoneless access management. Despite the complexity of the solution, our teams worked together seamlessly to complete the deployment in record time. The customer now benefits from a highly secure, scalable authentication system that enhances security while simplifying access. We look forward working with the customer on the planned expansion of this deployment in the coming months."

Nelson Junior, Technical Manager at BIO-key International, added "Completing a project of this scale in just four days is a major accomplishment. It underscores the seamless integration capabilities of BIO-key’s IAM solutions and the dedication of our team. The success of this deployment reflects our ability to provide fast, secure, and scalable authentication solutions that meet the highest security standards."

About BIO-key International, Inc. ( www.BIO-key.com )

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication and cybersecurity with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) software securing access for over forty million users. BIO-key allows customers to choose the right authentication factors for diverse use cases, including phoneless, tokenless, and passwordless biometric options. Its cloud-hosted or on-premise PortalGuard IAM solution provides cost-effective, easy-to-deploy, convenient, and secure access to computers, information, applications, and high-value transactions.

