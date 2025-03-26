Xsolis Announces Its Return as Platinum Sponsor of the American Case Management Association (ACMA) National Conference for the 7th Consecutive Year

FRANKLIN, Tenn., March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xsolis, an AI-driven technology company that reduces administrative waste by enabling collaboration between healthcare providers and payers, announces its return as Platinum Sponsor of the American Case Management Association (ACMA) National Conference for the 7th consecutive year. The ACMA National Conference will take place April 3-6 at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center in Aurora, Colorado, and features leaders and professionals affiliated with case management and transitions of care.

“Xsolis continues to support the case management community and the ACMA organization by solving some of the industry’s most pervasive operational issues like staffing shortages and revenue challenges with our AI-driven solutions,” said Joan Butters, co-founder and CEO of Xsolis. “The ACMA National Conference provides unique opportunities for Xsolis leadership to exchange ideas with clients and other leaders who are changing the industry with more efficient authorization processes and payer-provider collaboration.”

As a Platinum Sponsor, Xsolis will present several opportunities for attendees to engage with its leaders and solutions, including a Platinum Speaking Session, which will be held at Maple 1-2:

Friday, April 4, 2025, 3:30 pm MT: Accelerating Concurrent Authorization & Optimizing Length of Stay Timelines Through AI-Powered Health Plan Collaboration featuring Hoa Cooper, RN, DNP, Vice President, Care Management at OSF Healthcare; Matthew Gorman, DO, MBA, Medical Director, Care Management at OSF Healthcare; and Heather Bassett MD, Chief Medical Officer at Xsolis



Informational in-booth client speaker sessions will also be held at Xsolis Booth 401:

Friday, April 4, 2025, 1 pm MT: Southern Star: A Health System's Rise with AI-Powered Efficiency & Collaborative Care featuring Kayla Long, MSN, RN, ACM, Director of Case Management at UMC Health System

featuring Kayla Long, MSN, RN, ACM, Director of Case Management at UMC Health System Friday, April 4, 2025, 5 pm MT: Optimized Discharge Planning & Length of Stay Management with AI-Powered Insights featuring Hoa Cooper, RN, DNP, Vice President of OSF HealthCare Management

featuring Hoa Cooper, RN, DNP, Vice President of OSF HealthCare Management Saturday, April 5, 2025, 12 pm MT: AI-Facilitated Payer-Provider Collaboration: Unlocking Efficiency, Coordination, & Improved Results featuring Pam Foster, MBA, MSW, Vice President of Care Coordination at HonorHealth



Xsolis is also proud to be the Premier Partner of the ACMA Case Management Hero Award , which was established to recognize case management professionals who continually deliver exemplary service for their patients and families, but also face a major life challenge and could benefit from ACMA's support.

The ACMA National Conference features exceptional learning opportunities with over 80 practitioner-led breakout sessions, inspiring keynotes and a vast exhibit hall showcasing supporting and affiliated industry companies. The conference is known for quality educational content and is an opportunity to share knowledge, learn and network with nurses, social workers, physicians, health plan and other health care professionals affiliated with case management and transitions of care.

To learn more about ACMA activities with Xsolis, visit https://www.xsolis.com/2025-acma-national/.

About Xsolis

Xsolis is an AI-driven technology company that reduces administrative waste by enabling collaboration between healthcare providers and payers. Dragonfly®, its AI-driven proprietary platform, is the first and only solution to use real-time predictive analytics to continuously assign an objective medical necessity score and assess the anticipated level of care for every patient, enabling more efficiency across the healthcare system. Xsolis is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. For more information, visit www.xsolis.com.