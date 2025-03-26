Dewpoint Therapeutics announces upcoming presentations at AACR 2025

Dewpoint will present two posters at AACR

Condensate modulators (c-mods) demonstrate robust anti-tumor effects across multiple types of cancer

C-mods modulate the oncogenic function of historically undruggable targets MYC and beta catenin



BOSTON, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dewpoint Therapeutics Inc. – the leading biotechnology company in transforming condensate biology into medicine, announced today the publication of two abstracts accepted for presentation at the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, taking place in Chicago, IL, between April 25-30, 2025.

“We are excited to share promising results from our oncology pipeline, that demonstrate profound pre-clinical effects produced by condensate modulating compounds (c-mods). These c-mods alter the oncogenic functions of the ‘holy grail’ targets MYC and beta catenin through novel mechanisms of action that leverage our unique expertise in condensate biology”, said Dr. Ameet Nathwani, Dewpoint’s Chief Executive Officer.

Dewpoint will present the following two posters:

Title Beta catenin c-mods are orally bioavailable small-molecules targeting Wnt-driven tumors Abstract #1751; see abstract on the AACR page Presented by Isaac Klein, M.D./Ph.D. Date & time April 28, 2025 | 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM CST Session Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics | Novel Antitumor Agents 1 Location Poster Section 22 | Poster Board #3 Title MYC condensate-modulating small molecules demonstrate robust antitumor activity in animal models of ovarian cancer and other solid tumors Abstract #6987; see abstract on the AACR page Presented by Ann Boija, Ph.D. Date & time Apr 30, 2025 | 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM CST Session Chemistry | Lead Identification and Optimization Location Poster Section 25 | Poster Board #16



About Dewpoint Therapeutics

Dewpoint is the leading biotech company in the application of biomolecular condensate biology towards the development of a new generation of therapeutics to address diseases of high unmet need. The realization that a vast range of conditions are regulated by or arise from the dysfunction of condensates has provided new possibilities for modulating the function of high-value targets previously deemed ‘undruggable,’ opening unexplored avenues to identify hundreds of novel therapeutic targets. Dewpoint’s proprietary AI/ML-powered state-of-the-art platform underlies a drug discovery pipeline that spans multiple therapeutic areas, including oncology, neurodegenerative, cardiopulmonary, and metabolic diseases. Through collaborations with Bayer, Novo Nordisk, Evotec, and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Dewpoint pushes the boundaries to accelerate the translation of condensate biology into medicine for patients suffering from difficult-to-treat diseases. Learn more at Dewpointx.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Condensates

Condensates are membraneless organelles that form dynamically throughout the cell via a process called phase separation. These subcellular compartments organize and concentrate molecules within cells to enable a diversity of key biochemical processes. The dysregulation of biomolecular condensates has been observed in many diseases, including cancer, diabetes, cardiopulmonary and neurological disorders. Condensate-modulating drugs (c-mods) potentially provide novel therapeutic options for complex diseases and historically undruggable targets. Learn more about condensate science at Condensates.com.