Aspida Life Re Ltd. Appoints Elinor Friedman to its Board of Directors

HAMILTON, Bermuda, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspida Life Re Ltd. (“Aspida Re”), a reinsurance company focused on providing life and annuity reinsurance solutions to companies globally, announced today the recent appointment of Elinor Friedman, FSA, MAAA to its Board of Directors (“the Board”). Ms. Friedman’s extensive product development and pricing knowledge will complement and add broader insight to Aspida Re’s board composition.

Ms. Friedman is a seasoned actuary with vast experience in the life insurance and reinsurance space. From 2013 to 2024, she served as Managing Director at Willis Towers Watson where she provided consulting services to large and mid-size insurers and reinsurers including sell-side appraisal, buy-side due diligence, product development, and pricing.

"Elinor's deep capabilities in actuarial science, risk management, and insurance analytics, combined with her proven leadership in insurance consulting, make her a valuable addition to our board," said David Florian, Chief Executive Officer of Aspida Re. "Her insights and operational acumen will be instrumental in helping Aspida Re continue to deliver ongoing value for our partners and clients."

During her time as Managing Director at Willis Towers Watson, Ms. Friedman also served as Life Division Leader and Sales and Practice Leader for the Americas leadership team for the Insurance Consulting and Technology (ICT) line of business. Prior to joining the firm, she served as Product Actuary at General American Life Insurance Company, coordinating life product development and pricing, and as Assistant Actuary at RGA/Swiss Financial Group, focused on reinsurance transactions, actuarial pricing, and risk analysis.

"I am excited to join Aspida Re’s board and contribute to the company’s mission of providing innovative and secure reinsurance solutions," said Elinor Friedman. "Aspida Re’s focus on risk management excellence and forward-thinking strategies aligns with my experience in actuarial science and insurance consulting. I look forward to leveraging my background to support Aspida Re’s growth, helping to refine reinsurance structures and strengthen partnerships that drive long-term financial security.”

Ms. Friedman received her Bachelor of Science in Applied Mathematics from Concordia University (with distinction) and her Master of Science in Applied Mathematics from the University of Ottawa (magna cum laude). She is a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries (FSA) and a Member of the American Academy of Actuaries (MAAA). Ms. Friedman is also active in the industry, having previously served as Chair of the Society of Actuaries Product Development Section Council and on the planning committee for several industry meetings. She has been a frequent speaker, lending her knowledge and expertise to the industry.

About Aspida Re

Aspida Life Re Ltd (“Aspida Re”), a Bermuda-based reinsurance platform, is focused on providing efficient and secure life and annuity reinsurance solutions to its global clients. Aspida Re seeks to be a trusted partner in its clients’ long-term financial growth by delivering creative, customized solutions while driving business by doing good for the communities it serves. Aspida Re is part of Aspida Holdings Ltd, with over $21bn in total assets as of December 31, 2024. A subsidiary of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) acts as the dedicated investment manager, capital solutions and corporate development partner to Aspida Re. For more information on Aspida Re, please visit www.aspidare.bm or follow them on LinkedIn .

