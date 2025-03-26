E-Star BioTech Announces Presentation During 2025 Annual Meeting of the American College of Cardiology

NEW YORK, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E-Star BioTech, LLC (“E-Star” or the “Company”), an innovative developer of novel peptides designed to treat cardiovascular, metabolic, and kidney diseases, today announced its presentation of clinical trial results at the 2025 Annual Meeting of the American College of Cardiology.

The presentation, “Differential Response Between African Americans and Non-African Americans with Resistant Hypertension to MANP, a Novel Guanylyl Cyclase-A Receptor Activator,” will be delivered by Horng H. Chen, M.D., Chair, Division of Circulatory Failure, Department of Cardiovascular Medicine at Mayo Clinic, and Principal Investigator of the referenced clinical trial.

E-Star has licensed MANP from Mayo Clinic and is currently studying the drug in the Bold-HTN Study, a Phase 2 study To Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of MANP in Subjects with Difficult to Control/Resistant Hypertension ( https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT06343298 ).

ACC Session: Highlighted Original Research: Vascular Diseases and the Year in Review

Session Date: March 31, 2025

Session Time: 11:00 am to 12:00 pm

Location: S505B

E-Star recently announced that it has dosed its first patient in a Phase 2 clinical trial of Modified Atrial Natriuretic Peptide (MANP) for the treatment of Resistant Hypertension ( BOLD-HTN ).

MANP was originally discovered by John C. Burnett Jr., M.D., Director of the Cardiorenal Research Laboratory at Mayo Clinic. E-Star and Mayo Clinic entered into a worldwide exclusive license agreement for the development of MANP in cardiovascular and metabolic indications in 2021. With the support of $36 million in grants and seed-stage private investment, MANP has demonstrated a strong safety profile in multiple Phase 1 studies of participants with hypertension, resistant hypertension, and hypertension with comorbid cardiometabolic syndrome.

An estimated 1.28 billion adults aged 30-79 years old suffer from hypertension worldwide. While scores of drugs are available to treat hypertension, only 1 in 5 adults (approximately 21%) with hypertension gain control of their condition. Hypertension remains a leading driver of premature death in both developed and developing countries. E-Star is dedicated to bringing the remaining 79% of hypertension patients under control and reducing the burden of premature death.

About E-Star BioTech, LLC

E-Star is developing a platform of Natriuretic Peptides for the treatment of metabolic syndrome. The Company's lead asset, MANP, is currently being investigated in a Phase 2 clinical trial. To learn more, please visit: https://www.e-star.bio/ .

