BriaCell to Present Clinical and Preclinical Data at the 2025 AACR Conference

PHILADELPHIA and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) (“BriaCell” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care, is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting three posters at the 2025 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting taking place from April 25th – 30th at McCormick Place Convention Center, Chicago, IL. The details are listed below. The abstracts will be published in the online Proceedings of the AACR.

Poster 1:

Title: Bria-ABC1 vs physician choice in late-stage MBC; early biomarker correlates of the randomized registration trial

Session Title: Late-Breaking Research: Clinical Research 4

Session Date and Time: 4/30/2025 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM CST

Location: Poster Section 49

Poster Board Number: 14

Abstract Presentation Number: LB408

Poster 2:

Title: Survival outcomes in a randomized phase 2 of Bria-IMT: An allogeneic whole cell cancer vaccine

Session Title: Phase II and Phase III Clinical Trials

Session Start: 4/28/2025 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM CST

Location: Poster Section 50

Poster Board Number: 18

Abstract Presentation Number: CT100

Poster 3:

Title: Bria-OTS+: A versatile therapeutic platform for inducing anti-cancer immunity

Session Category: Immunology

Session Title: Vaccines, In Situ Vaccines, and Vaccine Combinations

Session Date and Time: 4/28/2025 2:00 – 5:00 PM CST

Location: Poster Section 39

Poster Board Number: 29

Published Abstract Number: 3553

Following the presentation, copies of the posters will be made available at https://briacell.com/scientific-publications/.

About BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.

BriaCell is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care. More information is available at https://briacell.com/.

