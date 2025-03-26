Taiwan Air Treatment Systems Industry Report: From AIoT to Wearables - Taiwan's Air Purifier Market Embraces Smart Innovation

The Air Treatment Systems Market in Taiwan is projected for steady growth through 2030, supported by rising awareness of indoor air quality, tech integration, and evolving consumer behavior. The market includes residential and commercial segments, with HEPA, hybrid, UV, and AIoT-enabled systems gaining popularity. Brands like Sharp, Dyson, Panasonic, Philips, and Daikin are leading with innovations like wearable purifiers and smart connectivity. Influencer endorsements, KOLs, and social commerce are also playing major roles in market expansion. With new product launches, filter replacement demand, and sustainable consumption trends, Taiwan’s air purifier industry is shifting from traditional retail to e-commerce and smart home integration, aligning with health-conscious consumer habits.

Dublin, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Air Treatment Systems Market: Taiwan" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A comprehensive analysis of the Air Treatment Systems (Air Purifiers) Market in Taiwan including market sizing, market share by competitor, drivers, restraints, distribution, pricing trends, new products and market forecasts to 2030. This report covers air treatment systems and filter replacements.

This market study includes air purifiers for residential and commercial use and filter replacement. The base year for the study is 2023 and the forecast period is from 2023 until 2030.

For the purposes of this research, air treatment systems (also known as air purifiers) are portable systems and are defined as the following:

  • Ultraviolet (UV) Air Purifiers
  • Ion Generators/Ionizers
  • Ozone Generators
  • Electrostatic Air Purifiers, Charged Media Filters
  • Hybrid/Combined Air Purifiers
  • HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) Filters
  • Active Carbon Systems
  • Photo Catalytic Oxidation Air Purifiers
  • Others (any other technology)

The report captures the following information about the air treatment systems market in Taiwan:

  • Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecast (2023-2030) for the Total Market
  • Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecast (2023-2030) for Air Treatment Systems Market
  • Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecast (2023-2030) for the Filter Replacement Market
  • Growth Drivers & Restraints
  • Market Trends
  • Pricing Trends
  • Market Landscape
  • Quotes from Industry Participants
  • Technology Trends
  • Trends by End-User (Residential vs. Commercial)
  • Distribution Market Share (E-commerce, Retail, Dealers/Distributors, Direct)
  • New Products
  • New Technologies

Company Coverage:

  • Sharp
  • 3M
  • Blueair
  • Helen of Troy Limited
  • Hitachi Asia-Pacific Co. Ltd.
  • Panasonic
  • Philips
  • Dyson
  • Daikin Industries
  • Amway

Key Topics Covered:

Country Profile, Taiwan

Executive Summary: Major Data Points

  • Competitive Factors
  • Consumer Behavior

Market Drivers/Impact

Market Restraints/ Impact

Market Trends

  • Product Claims & Features - Overview
  • Competitive Landscape
  • Sustainable Consumption
  • Social Commerce
  • Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) Collaborations
  • Influencer Endorsements
  • Experience Store - Dyson
  • Concept Store - Panasonic PoME
  • Cross-Selling - Panasonic
  • Cross-Selling - LG's IoT Smart Home Appliance Combination
  • Trade Exhibition - Sharp
  • Value Packs - Dyson
  • Product Innovation - Sharp's Portable Air Treatment System
  • Product Innovation - Dyson's Wearable Air Treatment Systems
  • Smart Products - Sharp's AIot-Enabled Systems
  • Smart Products - Panasonic's Integrated Systems
  • Target Audience
  • Smart Products - App Connectivity
  • Product Features
  • Claims
  • Offers and Discounts
  • New Products - Panasonic
  • New Products - Coway
  • New Products - Dyson
  • Warranty and After Sales
  • Certifications
  • Pricing Trends

Market Data

  • Revenue Forecast, Total Market, 2023-2030
  • Revenue Forecast, Air Treatment Systems, 2023-2030
  • Market Share, by Revenues, Air Treatment Systems, 2023
  • Revenue Forecast, Replacement Filters, 2023-2030
  • Pricing Trends, by Revenues for Systems, 2023
  • Distribution Trends, by Revenues for Systems, 2023
  • End-User Application, by Revenues for Systems, 2023
  • Coverage Area, Market Share by Revenues for Systems, 2023
  • Major Regions, Market Share, by Revenues for Systems, 2023

