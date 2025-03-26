Hyyve and iCommission Announce Strategic Partnership to Empower Canadian Residential Real Estate Agents with Upfront Commission Access

TORONTO, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyyve, a first-of-its-kind all-Canadian marketplace that gives real estate agents direct access to listings and the ability to bid for the opportunity to represent home sellers, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Toronto-based iCommission, Canada’s leading commission advance service for real estate professionals. As part of the partnership, iCommission will join the Hyyve Home & Agent Services Marketplace, expanding the suite of tools and services available to agents and homeowners.

A key feature of this partnership is the financial flexibility it provides agents participating in Hyyve’s listing-bid model. With access to commission advances through iCommission, agents can bid confidently - knowing that once they win a listing, they’ll be able to access their future earnings immediately. This means they can reinvest in their operations and growth without waiting for traditional commission payment timelines. It directly addresses the potential cash flow challenges some agents may face when competing for listings, giving them a strategic edge.

Hyyve is reshaping how real estate transactions begin by enabling sellers to receive competitive proposals from top agents—who showcase their full value, not just a listing bid. This includes their credentials, industry accreditations, regulator board conditions, past performance data, marketing strategies, client reviews, and overall service approach. Sellers get a transparent, side-by-side comparison of agents vying for their listing, empowering them to choose the best fit based on proven results and overall value. At the same time, agents gain direct access to motivated sellers without spending on cold, recycled leads—allowing them to focus their time and marketing budget on listings they’ve won. It’s a win-win: sellers choose with confidence, and agents invest with certainty. Hyyve’s mission is to elevate the standard of representation in real estate—it’s not about the highest listing bid, but about the most capable, committed agent for the job.

In addition to empowering agents, Hyyve is building a curated network of trusted service providers to support every stage of the home journey. Existing partners include Bidmii, which connects homeowners to vetted home improvement professionals, and Frank Mortgage, a digital mortgage brokerage that streamlines the financing process. Additional categories—such as moving, home inspections, and insurance—will be added in the coming months to further enrich the platform.

Through the new partnership, iCommission becomes the exclusive commission advance provider within the Hyyve marketplace, offering agents fast, flexible access to their earned commissions—often within hours. Trusted by agents across Canada, iCommission proudly holds a 4.8 star Trustpilot rating, underscoring its reputation for speed, transparency, and reliability. "We’re excited to welcome iCommission into the Hyyve ecosystem," said Patrick Armstrong, CEO of Hyyve. "Our mission is to empower agents with the tools they need to win and succeed. This partnership does exactly that—it not only gives agents access to their earnings faster, but also unlocks cash flow at the most critical time: right after they’ve won a listing through Hyyve. That means more confidence, more bidding power, and more business growth potential for every agent on our platform."

The partnership reflects Hyyve’s broader vision of creating a fully integrated, service-rich platform that supports the entire home selling and buying journey—from agent selection to closing and beyond.

