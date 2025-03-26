FluxOS to Launch Arcane Update, Elevating Network Security and Privacy

CHELTENHAM, England, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InFlux Technologies (Flux), a leading global decentralized technology company specializing in cloud infrastructure, artificial intelligence, and decentralized cloud computing services, today announced the upcoming release of its Arcane operating system, an update to the FluxOS platform, on March 31, 2025. The update will enhance the security and integrity of the Flux network, providing developers with more security for private development. The new Arcane OS introduces two pivotal components: the FluxOS Live Image Installer and the FluxOS System Attestation Service (SAS).



“With the launch of Arcane OS, FluxOS is taking a major leap forward in security and usability. This update reinforces our commitment to building a decentralized cloud, prioritizing innovation and user protection. The new features provide unprecedented security and reliability, ensuring our ecosystem remains at the forefront of decentralized computing,” said InFlux Technologies CEO and Co-founder Daniel Keller.

The FluxOS Live Image Installer allows end users to download and set up FluxOS safely. The Installer is an independent operating system that can run directly from a USB or other media without needing to be installed on a hardware device first. It also has a graphical interface, providing users with a clean and intuitive visual display when completing the installation process, which is cryptographically secured through a chain of trust. Each step requires separate verification, fostering holistic installation security.

Designed around usability, the Live Image Installer has several user-friendly features. The setup process is the same across varying installation types and incorporates a checkpoint system to ensure that each time it boots up, everything is the same as it was when first installed. Lastly, setup configurations are preselected, which is one less step that users must consider.

The FluxOS Live Image Installer also improves network security by storing data uploaded in encrypted partitions—a specific network location dedicated to secure storage isolated from the operating system.

The FluxOS System Attestation Service (SAS) is a closed-source security protocol for FluxOS. Its code is not publicly available and obfuscated, making it difficult to read or reverse engineer. SAS encompasses several features that enhance FluxOS security, including system attestation, encryption/decryption, Application Programming Interface (API), live monitoring and memory protection.

The service verifies the integrity of OS files and packages, attesting to their legitimacy. It can generate key pairs based on specific hardware specs by encrypting and decrypting Live Image Installer partitions. Additionally, SAS provides APIs for apps to create custom key-signing methods for the individual encryption and decryption of data partitions. SAS also attests to users logged into FluxOS, monitoring their activity and analyzing the system for unauthorized usage. Furthermore, the SAS establishes memory protection mechanisms to safeguard against unauthorized access.

When the Arcane OS update for FluxOS is released, the Flux network will have a more robust security framework to boost overall ecosystem integrity. The FluxOS Live Image Installer simplifies the installation process of FluxOS for end-users and makes this process safer with a chain-of-trust encryption method. The SAS also provides a safer application environment with live activity monitoring and memory protection features. SAS code is then obfuscated to further protect against unauthorized access.

By integrating the FluxOS Live Image Installer and the SAS, FluxOS enhances its security framework, ensuring data protection and applications within the Flux network. This update represents a significant step in delivering robust, decentralized solutions to the global tech community.

For more information, visit www.runonflux.com .