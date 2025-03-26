Germany Gift and Incentive Card Market Report 2025, with Focus on Edeka, Aldi, Lidl, REWE, Kaufland, Amazon, Netto, Marken, Penny and Zalando

Dublin, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germany Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Q1 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The gift card market in Germany is expected to grow by 11% on annual basis to reach US$18.06 billion in 2025. Germany's gift card market experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 12.7%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% during 2025-2029. By the end of 2029, the gift card sector is projected to expand from its 2024 value of USD 16.28 billion to approximately USD 25.87 billion.





This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the gift card sector in Germany, covering market opportunities and risks across consumer segments (retail and corporate); product categories; retail sectors; and store formats. With over 100+ KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of gift card market dynamics.



It offers a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics in the gift card sector, segmented by digital and e-gift card sales, distribution channels, key occasions, demographic trends, and market share statistics of leading retailers. In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour and retail spending dynamics. KPIs in both value and volume terms help in getting an in-depth understanding of end market dynamics.



Key Insights



The German gift card market is undergoing significant transformation, with digital adoption and corporate incentives playing key roles in its expansion. Established retailers are strengthening their digital platforms to accommodate rising consumer demand, while businesses are integrating gift cards into employee reward programs. The entry of new market players further increases competition, pushing companies to introduce innovative and flexible gifting solutions.



The market is expected to become more dynamic, with ongoing investments in digitalization and strategic partnerships shaping its future. As companies continue to seek ways to engage customers and employees, the demand for personalized and multi-brand gift card solutions will likely grow. Businesses that proactively adapt to these evolving trends and consumer preferences will be well-positioned to capitalize on the expanding German gift card market.



Increasing Adoption of Digital Gift Cards

The use of digital gift cards in Germany is on the rise, with consumers increasingly valuing their ease of use and instant availability. Leading retailers like Amazon and supermarket chains like Edeka and Rewe have expanded their digital gift card offerings to align with growing consumer preferences.

The accelerated expansion of e-commerce, particularly during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, has driven demand for digital gift cards. Germany's online retail sector has recorded significant revenue growth. As more consumers shift towards digital shopping for their daily needs, the adoption of digital gift cards is expected to keep rising.

The demand for digital gift cards is projected to grow steadily, with retailers expected to further invest in their digital platforms. Innovations in e-gifting and personalized digital gift card solutions will likely emerge, enhancing customer engagement and increasing brand loyalty.

Expansion of Gift Cards in Corporate Incentive Programs

Companies in Germany are integrating gift cards into their employee recognition and customer loyalty programs. Organizations such as Siemens and Deutsche Telekom are leveraging gift cards as incentive strategies to drive engagement and retention.

Corporations are shifting toward flexible and customizable rewards, making gift cards preferred over conventional incentives. The ability to personalize gift card options enables businesses to offer more meaningful rewards, strengthening their engagement efforts.

The use of gift cards in corporate reward structures is set to expand further, playing a crucial role in the broader growth of Germany's gift card market. As businesses look for more effective ways to motivate employees and retain customers, demand for corporate gift card solutions will likely increase.

Entry of New Market Players and Increased Innovation

Germany's gift card industry is seeing the arrival of new market players introducing innovative products. Startups are launching digital and multi-brand gift cards to cater to tech-savvy consumers and provide more flexible gifting solutions.

As competition intensifies, companies focus on innovation to differentiate their offerings. New entrants are introducing advanced digital features, including seamless online redemption and multi-use cards, to attract modern consumers seeking convenience and variety.

The ongoing wave of innovation is expected to drive a more competitive and diverse gift card market. Consumers will gain access to a wider selection of gifting options while existing players will need to continuously enhance their products to retain market relevance.

Competitive Landscape of the Germany Gift Card Market



The German gift card market is transforming significantly, fueled by increasing digital adoption, corporate engagement, and strategic collaborations. Leading retailers and new market entrants are expanding their offerings, contributing to a highly competitive landscape. Regulatory measures enhance market transparency and security, ensuring consumer protection and fair competition among industry players.



Over the next few years, technological advancements and shifting consumer preferences will continue to drive competition, prompting companies to innovate and expand their digital capabilities. Market consolidation through partnerships and acquisitions is likely to reshape the industry, with businesses focusing on improving digital payment solutions and broadening their customer base. Companies that adapt to evolving regulations and leverage digital innovations will be best positioned for growth in Germany's expanding gift card sector.



Current Market Dynamics

This growth is primarily driven by the rising adoption of digital gift cards and their increasing integration into corporate incentive schemes. Both closed-loop gift cards, which are retailer-specific, and open-loop cards, which can be used across various merchants, contribute to the market's expansion.

Key Players and Market Share

Leading companies, including Amazon, Edeka Zentral AG & Co KG, Schwarz Beteiligungs GmbH (Lidl and Kaufland), Aldi Group, and Rewe Group, dominate the German gift card sector. These firms utilize their extensive distribution networks and technological capabilities to maintain a strong market presence.

At the same time, new players are entering the market, introducing innovative products such as digital and multi-brand gift cards. Startups are particularly focused on addressing the needs of tech-savvy consumers by offering flexible and diversified gifting solutions.

Recent Launches and Partnerships

Strategic alliances have played a key role in shaping the competitive landscape of the German gift card industry. Companies are forming collaborations to enhance their digital gift card offerings and expand their customer reach.

Additionally, mergers and acquisitions contribute to industry consolidation, allowing larger firms to strengthen their market presence and diversify their service portfolios. These activities are expected to further drive innovation and operational efficiencies within the sector.

Anticipated Market Evolution (Next 2-4 Years)

The German gift card market is expected to become more competitive, driven by ongoing technological advancements and changing consumer preferences. Established companies are likely to refine their digital offerings, while new entrants may explore emerging solutions such as cryptocurrency-backed gift cards.

Strategic collaborations and acquisitions will likely continue as businesses seek to expand their market presence and diversify their offerings. The emphasis on digitalization, regulatory compliance, and consumer protection will be critical in shaping the industry's future direction.

Regulatory Changes

Germany has introduced regulatory reforms over the past year to improve transparency and security in the gift card sector. These regulations address key areas such as fees, expiration policies, and usage terms to safeguard consumer interests and promote fair competition.

Furthermore, the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) has issued updated guidelines to combat fraudulent activities related to gift cards. These measures emphasize the importance of consumer awareness and the implementation of stronger security protocols by businesses.

