XRP Whales Are Betting Big on $XPL – Is XploraDEX XRP’s 100x AI Breakout? Join $XPL PreSale

ZURICH, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the first AI-powered decentralized exchange built natively on the XRP Ledger, XploraDEX isn’t just another DeFi protocol—it’s a full-blown trading revolution. Designed to bring institutional-grade automation and smart liquidity to the XRPL ecosystem, it’s now attracting the sharpest capital in the game.

With the $XPL Presale currently live , investors are rushing in before the next major wave of interest hits. Could this be XRP’s first 100x breakout backed by real technology? If the whale wallets are right, the answer is yes.

Buy $XPL Token

Why XRP Whales Are Going All In on XploraDEX

Whale activity is often the earliest sign of something big. These deep-pocketed investors don’t just chase hype, they move based on deep market insight. Here’s why they’re betting big on $XPL:

First-Mover Advantage on XRPL: XploraDEX is the only AI-integrated DEX built specifically for the XRP Ledger, leveraging XRPL’s high-speed, low-fee structure to support cutting-edge trading execution.

AI-Powered Trade Intelligence: From predictive analytics to automated order execution, XploraDEX gives traders tools typically reserved for hedge funds.

Deep Liquidity Optimization: AI manages liquidity routing in real time—maximizing capital efficiency and reducing slippage, a key benefit for large-volume players.

$XPL Token Utility

Whales are accumulating $XPL not just for price action, but for access to AI tools, staking rewards, governance control, and trading fee reductions.

What Is the $XPL Token? Why Does It Matter?

The $XPL token isn’t just a placeholder, it’s a utility-rich, governance-enabled asset at the center of the XploraDEX ecosystem.

$XPL Token Presale Details – Act Fast Before It’s Gone!

The $XPL Token Presale is officially live! Don’t miss your chance to grab tokens before they hit major DEX listings.

$XPL PreSale Information

Token Name: XploraDEX

Total Supply: 500,000,000

Presale Allocation: First Come, First Serve!

DEX Listing: 25% Higher

Liquidity Pools: Launching immediately after TGE!

The XPL Token Presale is already attracting major interest, early investors will gain first-mover advantages!

Buy $XPL Tokens Now: https://sale.xploradex.io

With whale participation already underway, $XPL’s demand is growing fast and supply is limited.

The $XPL Presale – Your Early Access to the Future of DeFi on XRPL

XploraDEX’s presale offers early entry at the lowest token price before listings and staking programs go live. This is the phase where 100x potential begins just as it did for early adopters of major tokens in 2017 and 2020.

GET XPL TOKEN NOW

The opportunity to buy $XPL now is like stepping into a new era of DeFi before it goes mainstream.

Final Word: Follow the Smartest Money in XRP

When XRP whales accumulate quietly, it’s never by accident. The sharpest investors have done the math: AI + DeFi + XRPL = explosive upside.

XploraDEX isn’t just a new DEX—it’s the beginning of AI-enhanced, intelligent trading on XRP. And $XPL is the key to it all.

Join the $XPL Presale Today: https://sale.xploradex.io

Stay connected and Join the XploraDEX AI Revolution

Website | $XPL Token Presale | X | Telegram

Contact:

Oliver Muller

oliver@xploradex.io

contact@xploradex.io

Disclaimer: This press release is provided by the XploraDEX. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.

Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.

Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fcd2f143-416f-489e-bd65-1c96ccf3364f