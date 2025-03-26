IoT in Transport: Asia-Pacific Leads as Market Set to Add $156 Billion by 2030

Dublin, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IoT Chip Market in Transportation - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030 in Transportation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The IoT Chip Market in Transportation is estimated at US$352.503 billion in 2025 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.62%, attaining US$508.950 billion by 2030.



The integration of IoT with artificial intelligence (AI), predictive analytics, and big data is revolutionizing fleet management, enhancing road safety, and mitigating traffic congestion. Road accidents, which claim 1.5 million lives annually (WHO) and cost nations 3% of their GDP, are being addressed through IoT innovations. For instance, the U.S. Department of Transportation collaborates with automakers to integrate IoT technologies aimed at reducing crashes by 80%. Declining costs of IoT components, improved internet connectivity, and investments in smart city projects further propel market growth.



Key Market Drivers

Energy Efficiency Demands: Rising energy consumption and environmental concerns are accelerating IoT adoption for optimizing route management, reducing fuel use, and lowering carbon emissions.

The surge in international trade and online retail is driving IoT demand for logistics, particularly in warehouse management. IoT enables real-time monitoring of inventory, equipment performance, and environmental conditions, minimizing operational risks and delays. Technological Advancements: Innovations in mobile computing, 5G connectivity, and cloud-based data analytics are enhancing IoT applications in transportation, from predictive maintenance to fleet tracking.

Regional Outlook

Asia-Pacific (APAC) is poised to lead the market, fueled by smart city initiatives and transportation digitization. Projects like DHL's SmarTrucking in India - equipping trucks with IoT sensors for route optimization and real-time tracking - exemplify this trend, aiming to deploy 10,000 IoT-enabled trucks by 2028. Additionally, APAC's dominance in electric vehicle (EV) production, particularly in China, Japan, India, and South Korea, is spurring IoT integration for EV connectivity and efficiency.

This synergy of technology, sustainability, and regional innovation underscores IoT's transformative role in creating safer, smarter, and more efficient transportation networks globally.



Report Coverage:

Historical data & forecasts from 2022 to 2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries

Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others) Intel Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. Texas Instruments Incorporated Infineon Technologies NXP Semiconductors Silicon Laboratories Inc. Analog Devices, Inc. STMicroelectronics Renesas Electronics Corporation Nordic Semiconductor Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Robert Bosch Amazon Web Services, Inc. Telit Cinterion Samsung



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 140 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $352.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $508.95 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1. Key Findings



4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5. Analyst View



5. IOT CHIP MARKET IN TRANSPORTATION BY CONNECTIVITY

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Cellular

5.3. Wi-Fi

5.4. Bluetooth

5.5. ZigBee

5.6. NFC

5.7. MQQT

5.8. Others



6. IOT CHIP MARKET IN TRANSPORTATION BY GEOGRAPHY



7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS

7.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

7.2. Market Share Analysis

7.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

7.4. Competitive Dashboard



8. COMPANY PROFILES

Intel

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Infineon Technologies

NXP Semiconductors

Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Analog Devices, Inc.

STMicroelectronics

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Nordic Semiconductor

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Robert Bosch

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Telit Cinterion

Samsung

