Zelluna ASA [ZLNA]: Share capital increase resolution

Oslo, Norway, 26 March, 2025

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice published on 9 January 2025 regarding an extraordinary general meeting held in Zelluna ASA (the "Company"), where it was resolved to carry out a reverse share split in the ratio 10:1 and to grant the Company's board of directors a general authorisation to issue shares. As the Company's shares cannot be fully divided by 10, the Company's board of directors has today resolved a share capital increase of NOK 0.70 through the issuance of seven (7) new shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.10, and a subscription price of NOK 2.60 per share.

The shares were subscribed for by Radforsk Investeringsstiftelse. A separate notification regarding transaction by persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMRs) will be published shortly.

A separate notice with key information regarding the reverse share split will be published shortly after registration of the share capital increase in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises.

About Zelluna ASA

Zelluna’s mission is to deliver transformative treatments with the capacity to cure advanced solid cancers, in a safe and cost-efficient manner, to patients on a global scale. The Company aims to do this by combining the most powerful elements of the immune system through pioneering the development of “off the shelf” T cell receptor (TCR) guided natural killer (NK) cell therapies (TCR-NK). The TCR-NK platform offers a unique mechanism of action with broad cancer detection capability to overcome the diversity of tumours and will be used “off the shelf” to overcome scaling limitations of current cell therapies. The lead program is a world’s first MAGE-A4 targeting “off the shelf” TCR-NK for the treatment of various solid cancers; a pipeline of earlier products follows. The Company is led by a management team of biotech entrepreneurs with deep experience in discovery through to clinical development of TCR and cell-based therapies including marketed products.