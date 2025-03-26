German Car Depot Named Carfax Top-Rated Service Center

Hollywood, FL, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



German Car Depot has earned the distinction of being named a 2024 CARFAX Top-Rated Service Center. This is the fifth year that CARFAX is celebrating service centers around the country for their exceptional customer service based on verified customer reviews. The 2024 CARFAX Top-Rated Service Centers received an average of 4.8 stars out of a possible five.



“The Top-Rated distinction is based solely on verified ratings and reviews from CARFAX consumers,” said Mike Liou, Head of B2B Marketing at CARFAX. “These service centers truly set the standards for customer care by establishing trust and transparency – the best of the best.”



CARFAX, part of S&P Global Mobility, helps millions of people every day confidently shop, buy, service, and sell used cars with innovative solutions powered by CARFAX® vehicle history information. The expert in vehicle history since 1984, CARFAX provides CARFAX Used Car Listings, CARFAX Car Care, CARFAX History-Based Value and the flagship CARFAX Vehicle History Report to consumers and the automotive industry.



German Car Depot is thrilled with its achievement and remains steadfast in its commitment to providing a client-centric focus and the best possible customer service to its local community. Michael Capote, Chief Marketing Officer for German Car Depot said, “At German Car Depot, we’re not just a typical auto shop. We’re a team of german car specialists who take pride in providing top-notch service to every single customer. But don’t just take my word for it – our customers rave about the quality of our service, the expertise of our technicians, and the fair prices that we offer.”



With the mission to fix and maintain vehicles quickly and accurately without the costs and time associated with taking a vehicle to the dealer, German Car Depot has invested in all of the necessary factory equipment and technology in order to achieve that goal.



The company boasts an extensive team of skilled technicians who are factory-trained Bosch and ASE-certified, along with being well-versed in the intricacies of German automobile engineering, ensuring that every vehicle receives the highest quality care it deserves.



Some of the German Car models serviced at the German Car Depot include:

“At German Car Depot, we only want the best; whether it’s the parts and equipment we buy, the personnel we hire, or the work we do, everything is done with the utmost care and precision. Because at German Car Depot, we understand that a car is more than just a machine with various moving metal parts,” added Alan Gelfand, German car expert and owner of German Car Depot.



German Car Depot encourages individuals in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines, Aventura, and North Miami seeking service, repair, or maintain their vehicle with people who care to schedule an appointment online today via the contact form.



About German Car Depot



Located in Hollywood, FL, German Car Depot has been serving its local community for over 30 years with top-notch repairs for German car brands at prices that will save you 20-30% compared to the dealership. With the latest equipment and technology and a team of trained technicians, German Car Depot maintains vehicles quickly and accurately without the costs and time associated with taking a vehicle to the dealer.



More Information



To learn more about German Car Depot and being named a 2024 CARFAX Top-Rated Service Center, please visit the website at https://www.germancardepot.com/.



Source: https://thenewsfront.com/german-car-depot-named-carfax-top-rated-service-center/