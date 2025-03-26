CDW Engineering and Ecovert Launch Climate-Enhanced Building Condition Assessments to Support Decarbonization and Climate Resilience in Canada

Toronto, ON, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDW Engineering, a leader in commercial property inspection and engineering consulting, has partnered with sustainability specialists Ecovert to launch Climate Enhanced Building Condition Assessments (CE-BCA). This groundbreaking service seamlessly integrates Decarbonization Planning and Climate Resilience into traditional Building Condition Assessments (BCA), providing property owners, investors, and real estate professionals with critical insights into their building’s emissions profile and future carbon reduction opportunities.

Why This Matters

The real estate industry is facing increasing pressure to address sustainability, regulatory compliance, and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) considerations. The Climate Enhanced Building Condition Assessment offers a comprehensive solution that:

Assists in due diligence by evaluating a property’s climate risks, resiliency, and carbon footprint.

Helps property owners and investors navigate existing and upcoming carbon emissions regulations.

Supports ESG goals by identifying emission reduction opportunities that can enhance a property’s long-term value.

Improves marketability by making properties more attractive to environmentally conscious buyers and tenants.

Provides critical insights on buildings’ structures and systems, allowing for capital planning and decision making.

“With climate regulations tightening and ESG considerations becoming a core part of investment decisions, we recognized the need for a more holistic approach to property assessments,” said Richard Weldon, P. Eng., CDW Engineering. “By integrating climate risk and decarbonization strategies into our Building Condition Assessments, we’re giving our clients the insights they need to make informed, future-proofed decisions.”

Comprehensive Insights in One Report

The CE-BCA is designed to streamline the assessment process, delivering a single, comprehensive report that includes:

A full evaluation of the building’s physical condition alongside its emissions impact.

Recommendations for ‘like-for-like’ and for energy-efficient replacements when components reach end of life.

A single-source cost estimate to eliminate contradictory information and avoid unnecessary capital expenditures.

Identification of incentive programs that can offset capital costs related to sustainable upgrades.

“Our partnership with CDW Engineering marks a pivotal moment in how we approach building assessments in Canada,” said Adolfo Silva, Founder of Ecovert. “This service goes beyond traditional due diligence—it empowers building owners with the knowledge and strategies needed to align with Canada’s net-zero goals while improving operational efficiency.”

About CDW Engineering

CDW Engineering is a leading provider of commercial property inspection and engineering consulting services in Canada. With decades of experience, CDW delivers expert assessments that help property owners and investors make informed decisions.

About Ecovert

Ecovert specializes in sustainable building solutions, helping property owners and organizations reduce their carbon footprint and improve energy efficiency through innovative decarbonization strategies.