To

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

Executive Management

Bernstorffsgade 40

1577 København V

www.rd.dk







Telephone +45 7012 5300





26 March 2025









Company announcement number 27/2025

Fixing of coupon rate effective from 1 April 2025

With effect from 1 April 2025, the coupon rate of the following bonds financing RD Euribor3®,

RD Stibor3®, RD Stibor3® Green, RD Nibor3®, RD Cibor6® (RO), FlexGaranti® and RenteDyk® will be adjusted.



Please find the data in the attached file.

The Executive Management





Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief Analyst Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk,

Phone +45 45 13 20 68.

Attachments