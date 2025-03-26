The TSX Celebrates the 30 Years Listing Anniversary of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yesterday, the Toronto Stock Exchange surprised the Globex Team with this announcement posted on the TSX building downtown in the City of Toronto.

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (GMX-TSX) was originally listed on the Montreal Stock Exchange in January of 1988 and transferred from the Montreal Stock Exchange upon it’s ceasing to list companies to the senior Toronto Stock Exchange in 1995 and has been there ever since as Globex’s primary listing. Globex is also listed on ten German trading platforms including Frankfurt, Munich, Berlin, Stuttgart, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Dusseldorf, and Quotrix Dusseldorf under symbol G1MN. In the U.S.A Globex is listed on the OTCQX International Exchange with the trading symbol GLBXF.





