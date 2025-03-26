Next-Level Kubernetes Data Recovery: CloudCasa Launches Groundbreaking File-Level Restore for PVCs

Paramus, NJ, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudCasa by Catalogic, a leader in Kubernetes backup and disaster recovery, today announced the availability of the latest version of its CloudCasa software. This latest round of updates is designed to enhance data restore capabilities and provide users with unprecedented control over their backup operations.

Enhancing Kubernetes and VM Data Protection with New CloudCasa Features

The latest release of CloudCasa introduces several key enhancements that streamline and simplify data protection tasks for Kubernetes and VM environments, making it easier for users to manage their data recovery and backup processes. These include:

VM Selection for Backup and Restore: Users can now more easily select specific virtual machines for backup and restore. They also have more control over the state of VMs when they are restored. These features support OpenShift Virtualization, SUSE Virtualization, and KubeVirt VMs.

A Significant Leap in Data Restoration Capabilities

“With the introduction of these features, CloudCasa has significantly improved the backup and restore experience for our users, particularly with our flexible file-level restore for PVCs,” said Bob Adair, head of product management at CloudCasa. “This update allows users to select specific files for restore, and to easily choose where they should be restored to, even across environments. It's all about giving users more control and reducing the complexity traditionally associated with data recovery on Kubernetes.”

On the heels of this release, the CloudCasa team will be in attendance at KubeCon London on April 1. CloudCasa users and fellow Kubernetes enthusiasts can meet the team and explore how CloudCasa can further support their Kubernetes backup and recovery needs. For more information about a meeting, please book here.

About CloudCasa by Catalogic

CloudCasa by Catalogic is a comprehensive and cost-effective Kubernetes data protection solution that provides backup, disaster recovery, and migration for cloud-native and hybrid cloud environments. CloudCasa offers a fully managed SaaS platform for effortless Kubernetes backup and recovery, as well as a self-hosted deployment for organizations that require full control over their data protection infrastructure. With its policy-driven automation, multi-cluster management, and enterprise-grade security, CloudCasa enables businesses to protect Kubernetes workloads seamlessly, whether deployed on-premises, at the edge, or in the cloud.

For more details, visit cloudcasa.io.