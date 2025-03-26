EnWave Signs New Royalty-Bearing Commercial Licence with Hokkai Yamato and Sells 10kW REV Machinery

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnWave Corporation (TSX-V:ENW | FSE:E4U) (“EnWave”, or the "Company") announced today that it has signed a new royalty-bearing, commercial license agreement (the “Commercial License”) with Hokkai Yamato Foods Japan (“Hokkai Yamato”), a leading manufacturer of processed foods such as soups, furikake, ochazuke, and other food products headquartered in Sapporo, Hokkaido, Japan. Additionally, Hokkai Yamato has purchased a 10kW Radiant Energy Vacuum (“REV™”) machine for continued product development and early-stage commercial production for the Japanese Market.

Under the Commercial License terms, Hokkai Yamato has been licensed to use EnWave’s patented REV™ technology to produce several product types in Japan. Hokkai Yamato will pay a royalty commensurate with certain other existing licenses granted by EnWave, and the Company intends to continue working closely with Hokkai Yamato to ensure optimal product development success.

About Hokkai Yamato Foods Japan

Hokkai Yamato Foods Japan is a food manufacturing brand that produces a variety of foods such as soups, furikake, ochazuke and retort foods. Based on the philosophy of their founder Seiji Hotta, who is particular about Hokkaido ingredients and raw materials, and wants to deliver delicious, and delightful products, the brand is known for it’s commitment to using Hokkaido’s natural ingredients in all its food products.

For more information, visit hokkai-yamato.co.jp

About EnWave

EnWave is a global leader in the innovation and application of vacuum microwave dehydration. From its headquarters in Delta, BC, EnWave has developed a robust intellectual property portfolio, perfected its Radiant Energy Vacuum (REV™) technology, and transformed an innovative idea into a proven, consistent, and scalable drying solution for the food, pharmaceutical and cannabis industries that vastly outperforms traditional drying methods in efficiency, capacity, product quality, and cost.

With more than fifty partners spanning twenty-four countries and five continents, EnWave’s licensed partners are creating profitable, never-before-seen snacks and ingredients, improving the quality and consistency of their existing offerings, running leaner and getting to market faster with the company’s patented technology, licensed machinery, and expert guidance.

EnWave’s strategy is to sign royalty-bearing commercial licenses with food producers who want to dry better, faster and more economical than freeze drying, rack drying and air drying, and enjoy the following benefits of producing exciting new products, reaching optimal moisture levels up to seven times faster, and improve product taste, texture, color and nutritional value.

Learn more at EnWave.net.

EnWave Corporation

Mr. Brent Charleton, CFA

President and CEO

For further information:

Brent Charleton, CFA, President and CEO at +1 (778) 378-9616

E-mail: bcharleton@enwave.net

Dylan Murray, CPA, CA, CFO at +1 (778) 870-0729

E-mail: dmurray@enwave.net

