NewLake Capital Partners to Participate in Upcoming April Conferences

NEW CANAAN, Conn., March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCQX: NLCP) (“The Company” or “NewLake”), a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators, today announced that management is scheduled to present at the following April 2025 investor conferences.
Globe St. Net Lease Spring Event
Dates: April 1-2, 2025
Location: New York Marriott Marquis, New York, NY
Panel Day and Time: Wednesday, April 2, 2025, 11:00 a.m. ET
Panel: A Conversation with REITs: Investment Opportunities Across Sectors
LD Micro Invitational XV
Dates: April 9-10, 2025
Location: The Westin New York Grand Central, New York, NY
Presentation Day and Time: Thursday, April 10, 2025, 10:30 a.m. ET
Presentation Location: Track 2
Webcast: https://ir.newlake.com/news-events/ir-calendar
Capital Event Management 13th Annual Scottsdale Event
Dates: April 11-13, 2025
Location: JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort, Scottsdale, AZ
International Cannabis Business Conference
Dates: April 29 – 30, 2025
Location: Estrel Berlin Hotel, Berlin, Germany
To schedule a one-on-one meeting with NewLake’s management team, please contact KCSA Strategic Communications at NewLake@KCSA.com.
About NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.
NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 33 properties comprised of 15 cultivation facilities and 18 dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis. For more information, please visit www.newlake.com.
Contact Information:
Lisa Meyer
Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary
NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.
lmeyer@newlake.com
Investor Contact:
Valter Pinto, Managing Director
KCSA Strategic Communications
NewLake@KCSA.com
PH: (212) 896-1254
Media Contact:
Ellen Mellody
KCSA Strategic Communications
EMellody@KCSA.com
PH: (570) 209-2947