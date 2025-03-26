ARA, Clemson Partner to Power U.S. Army Autonomous Robot

Greenville, SC, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) and Clemson University have announced a partnership to enhance the diesel electric drivetrain of ARA’s autonomous robot. The collaboration brings together industry and academia to deliver the robotic platform to the United States Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Ground Vehicle Systems Center (GVSC).

“GVSC has been a longtime robotics partner of ARA, and this platform is a critical development in autonomous innovation,” said ARA Vice President Matt Fordham. “This partnership between industry, academia, and government is a testament to our collective commitment to growing the technology sector in and around Greenville, S.C. We are excited to leverage the expertise at the Clemson University International Center for Automotive Research (CU-ICAR) to deliver an advanced system that meets the dynamic needs of the Army.”

The research of the Virtual Prototyping of Autonomy-Enabled Ground Systems (VIPR-GS) Research Center at CU-ICAR will extend the shared research expertise with ARA and GVSC to leverage the university’s unique lab capabilities. “This partnership exemplifies the culture of innovation and collaboration at CU-ICAR. Expanding our relationship with ARA and the U.S. Army further enables us to produce meaningful research on our campus and advance the economic development mission of the university in our region,” said David Clayton, Executive Director of CU-ICAR.

“Our collaboration with ARA and the U.S. Army not only allows for an incredible real-world learning environment, but these partnerships also keep our research grounded in what matters in the industry,” said Rob Prucka, Director of VIPR-GS Research Center. “Our students and faculty are gaining invaluable industry experience while developing autonomous technologies that actively protect civilians and military personnel.”



About ARA

Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) was founded in 1979, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to offer science and engineering research to solve problems of national importance. ARA delivers leading-edge products and innovative solutions for national defense, energy, homeland security, aerospace, healthcare, transportation, and manufacturing. With over 2,300 employee-owners at locations in the U.S. and Canada, ARA offers a broad range of technical expertise in defense technologies, civil engineering, computer software and simulation, systems analysis, biomedical engineering, environmental technologies, and blast testing and measurement.





Clemson University International Center for Automotive Research

Clemson University International Center for Automotive Research (CU-ICAR) is a 250-acre advanced-technology research campus where university, industry and government organizations collaborate. The university offers master’s and Ph.D. programs in automotive engineering at CU-ICAR and is conducting leading-edge applied research in critical areas, such as advanced product-development strategies, sustainable mobility, intelligent manufacturing systems and advanced materials. CU-ICAR has industrial-scale laboratories and testing equipment in world-class facilities.