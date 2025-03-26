InspireMD to Present at Upcoming 24th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

MIAMI, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InspireMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSPR), developer of the CGuard™ Prime carotid stent system for the treatment of carotid artery disease and prevention of stroke, today announced management will present at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, at 8:00AM Eastern Time / 5:00AM Pacific Time.

A live audio webcast and replay of the presentation may be accessed for 90 days on the “News & Events” section of the company’s website at: https://www.inspiremd.com/en/events/

About InspireMD, Inc.

InspireMD seeks to utilize its proprietary MicroNet® technology to make its products the industry standard for carotid stenting by providing outstanding acute results and durable, stroke-free long-term outcomes. InspireMD’s common stock is quoted on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol NSPR. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website. For more information, please visit www.inspiremd.com.

Investor Contacts:

Craig Shore

Chief Financial Officer

InspireMD, Inc.

888-776-6804

craigs@inspiremd.com

Webb Campbell

Gilmartin Group LLC

webb@gilmartinir.com

investor-relations@inspiremd.com