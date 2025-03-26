Efinix® Titanium Ti180 FPGAs Now Available with LPDDR4x Memory, Delivering High-Speed, Energy Efficient Solutions for Space-Saving Intelligent Systems

CUPERTINO, Calif., March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Efinix®, an innovator in programmable logic solutions, today announced the availability of its Titanium Ti180J484D1 FPGAs with 2 Gb of embedded LPDDR4x memory. Embedding high-speed memory in the same package as the FPGA reduces the pin count that would otherwise be needed for an external memory interface and greatly reduces PCB design complexity, thereby speeding time to market and reducing design risk.

“Efinix FPGAs and tools are characterized by a simplified design philosophy. This new package is a great example of our ability to increase productivity for our customers and partners,” said Efinix Co-Founder, CEO, and President Sammy Cheung. “The energy efficiency and reduced system complexity afforded by this highly integrated solution will speed time to market across a broad spectrum of applications.”

Removing the requirement for an external memory interface means that more package pins are available for user I/O functions. The Ti180J484D1 has 190 high-speed I/O pins compared to 116 in the standard Ti180J484 package. Additionally, the smaller 0.65 mm ball pitch reduces the overall package size to just 15 mm by 15 mm, making this compact and versatile FPGA a perfect solution for space-contained applications requiring high memory bandwidth. Applications include the latest generation high-performance machine vision and machine learning systems that require frame buffers and high-speed access to memory for the constantly evolving AI field.

“The reduced power consumption resulting from the tightly coupled LPDDR4x memory along with the small physical size will be a game changer for space and power constrained applications,” said Mark Oliver, Efinix VP of Marketing. “In a no compromise approach, we have been able to capitalize on the unprecedented performance of the Titanium family of FPGAs while increasing the available user I/O pins.”

About Efinix

Efinix®, an innovator in programmable products, is committed to delivering the low power and reconfigurability of its high-performance Titanium FPGA silicon platforms for applications in the mainstream market. Efinix FPGAs deliver power, performance, and area advantages over traditional FPGA technologies, unlocking new applications and delivering rapid time to market. Titanium devices range from 35K to 1M logic elements, have a small form-factor, low-power, and are priced for high-volume production. The Efinity® Integrated Development Environment provides a complete FPGA design suite from RTL to bitstream. For more information, visit http://www.efinixinc.com.

Contact:

Steve Stratz

Relevanz Public Relations for Efinix

206.300.9134

steve@relevanzpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f1a2c934-3d9a-49e6-b26c-4cc45420d0b2