Cloudera Appoints Leo Brunnick as Chief Product Officer

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudera , the only true hybrid platform for data, analytics, and AI, today announced the appointment of Leo Brunnick as Chief Product Officer. With more than 30 years of experience leading technology teams, Brunnick will work closely with CEO Charles Sansbury and the entire Cloudera leadership team to oversee the company’s product and technology direction.

“Not many companies today understand that enterprises require flexibility to successfully deploy new solutions, but Cloudera clearly has that down,” said Brunnick. “Cloudera is the only data platform provider that offers both robust on-premises and cloud-native data and AI services to enable a truly hybrid experience behind customer firewalls. These capabilities, combined with the incredible AI talent and growing ecosystem of partners, are what drew me to the company.”

Brunnick recently served as the Chief Operating Officer of Naviga, a software provider for content development in media. During his six years there, Brunnick led a team of more than 600 product, marketing, engineering, and customer support professionals. Prior to his time at Naviga, he held several leadership roles at Vignette, including EVP of Engineering, Chief Product Officer, and Chief Marketing Officer, until the company’s sale to OpenText in 2008. Brunnick also served as an officer in the Marine Corps and earned his MBA from Georgia State University after graduating from Harvard University with his bachelor's degree in general engineering.

“Leo’s experience guiding high-performing teams and translating customer needs into platform excellence will be invaluable to Cloudera as we continue to lead the data, analytics, and AI markets,” said Sansbury. “With Leo officially onboard, Cloudera is set to continue accelerating product innovation to provide our customers with the most robust hybrid solution on the market.”

