Chief Outsiders Acquires Jauntboards, and Launches Industry First and Only AI-Powered Growth Acceleration Platform

HOUSTON, TX, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chief Outsiders, the leading provider of fractional go-to-market strategy and execution services, has announced the acquisition of Jauntboards, an AI technology company specializing in advanced sales and marketing intelligence and collaboration. The acquisition marks another bold step in Chief Outsiders' mission to revolutionize growth for mid-sized businesses and private equity-backed companies.

"Sixteen years ago, Chief Outsiders disrupted the market with the fractional CMO model. Today, we’re doing it again—redefining how companies accelerate growth by integrating AI-driven insights with our proven Growth Gears framework," said Art Saxby, CEO of Chief Outsiders. "The addition of Jauntboards creates real value for our clients by amplifying impact while accelerating results and reducing risk for our clients."

“Jauntboards is an AI-powered future-of-work platform designed to connect teams to AI and a flexible network,” explained Nicole Ayres, Co-founder and CEO of Jauntboards. “The platform effectively evolves the way that work is done by empowering lean teams with the latest AI tools.”

Taking AI for Sales & Marketing to a Whole New Level

Jauntboards’ AI-powered technology is the core of Chief Outsiders’ recently announced GrowthGearsSM OS platform, which operationalizes strategic insights into precision execution. By combining world-class expertise with AI-driven insight and analysis, the platform empowers Chief Outsiders fractional executives to accelerate results, optimize sales pipelines, and sharpen their clients’ competitive edge.

“AI is the future of sales and marketing, but too many companies struggle with how to operationalize it effectively,” said Fletcher Groeneman, co-founder of Jauntboards and now VP of Product, AI and Experience at Chief Outsiders. “Together, we are bringing an AI-driven go-to-market engine to businesses that demand smarter, faster, and more predictable growth.”

Expanding Leadership for the GrowthGears OS Division

To support this new phase of innovation, Chief Outsiders has appointed Jeff Loeb as General Manager of the newly formed GrowthGearsSM OS division. In this role, Loeb will lead the charge in integrating AI-driven insights, strategic execution and collaboration, and cutting-edge technology to drive superior business outcomes.

“With GrowthGears SM OS, we’re not just adding AI—we’re embedding it into the DNA of how businesses achieve sustainable growth,” said Loeb. “This acquisition represents a major leap forward in enabling mid-market companies to make smarter, faster, and more confident go-to-market decisions.”

Driving Smarter, Faster Growth for Mid-Sized Businesses

Chief Outsiders’ acquisition of Jauntboards reinforces its commitment to providing mid-sized businesses with elite go-to-market strategy and execution—now further supercharged with AI-driven capabilities. The enhanced GrowthGears OS and Team Outsiders™ execution arm will allow clients to scale their growth initiatives with precision, speed, and measurable ROI.

For more information on Chief Outsiders and its AI-powered go-to-market approach, visit www.chiefoutsiders.com.

About Chief Outsiders

Mid-sized companies unlock market potential and accelerate growth with top-tier talent and technology from Chief Outsiders, the nation’s leading provider of fractional sales and marketing services.

CEOs and business leaders drive sales and marketing strategy to make big things happen with instant access to the firm’s cohesive, battle-tested team of more than 120 fractional executives, a diverse pool of world-class expertise. Each brings the experience of VP Sales, VP Marketing, or higher at one or more operating companies, including many Fortune 500 firms.

Team OutsidersTM leverages this same expertise to deliver on-demand enterprise-grade execution to power growth with efficiency and flexibility. GrowthGearsSM OS supports faster, smarter, and less risky growth. The industry’s first AI-powered growth platform integrates both the comprehensive strategy of fractional executives and the precise execution of Team OutsidersTM. We built its transparent, client-friendly interface around Chief Outsiders’ proven Growth GearsTM process.