SPS Commerce Releases 2024 ESG Report, Reinforcing Commitment to Sustainable and Responsible Growth

MINNEAPOLIS, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPSC), a leader in retail supply chain cloud services, today announced the release of its 2024 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report, outlining the company’s ongoing commitment to sustainability, ethical business practices, and social responsibility. This inaugural report highlights the company’s key advancements in governance, employee experience, community engagement, and environmental stewardship.

“At SPS Commerce, connectedness is at the core of everything we do, from enabling seamless supply chain collaboration to fostering an inclusive workplace and investing in the communities we serve,” said Chad Collins, CEO of SPS Commerce. “Our 2024 ESG Report reflects the meaningful progress we’ve made toward building a more sustainable and responsible future, while also underscoring our continued focus on the connections that link our environmental, social and governance principles to every facet of our business.”

Key highlights from the 2024 ESG Report:

Governance & Ethics: Strengthened corporate policies to enhance ESG oversight and cybersecurity safeguards.

Strengthened corporate policies to enhance ESG oversight and cybersecurity safeguards. Employee Experience: Expanded Belonging@SPS, a global initiative focused on fostering connection and community across teams, alongside enhanced leadership development programs.

Expanded Belonging@SPS, a global initiative focused on fostering connection and community across teams, alongside enhanced leadership development programs. Community Impact: The SPS Foundation continued to drive social impact with a special focus on investing in education and workforce development, with over $2.5 million in donations.

The SPS Foundation continued to drive social impact with a special focus on investing in education and workforce development, with over $2.5 million in donations. Environmental Responsibility: Completed greenhouse gas (GHG) inventories to better understand SPS Commerce’s carbon footprint.

Completed greenhouse gas (GHG) inventories to better understand SPS Commerce’s carbon footprint. Sustainable Operations: Continued prioritization of cloud-based infrastructure with 95% of SPS’s IT operations now in energy-efficient data centers powered by renewable energy.



SPS Commerce remains committed to transparency and continuous improvement in its ESG efforts. The full 2024 ESG Report is available at https://www.spscommerce.com/corporate-responsibility/.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce is the world’s leading retail network, connecting trading partners around the globe to optimize supply chain operations for all retail partners. We support data-driven partnerships with innovative cloud technology, customer-obsessed service, and accessible experts so our customers can focus on what they do best. Over 45,000 recurring revenue customers in retail, grocery, distribution, supply, manufacturing, and logistics are using SPS as their retail network. SPS has achieved 96 consecutive quarters of revenue growth and is headquartered in Minneapolis. For additional information, contact SPS at 866-245-8100 or visit www.spscommerce.com.

