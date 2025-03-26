Pet Wearable Market to Reach USD 11.25 Billion by 2032 at 14.77% CAGR | Driven by Increasing Pet Ownership and Demand for Health Monitoring | SNS Insider

Austin, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pet Wearable Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Pet Wearable Market was valued at USD 3.27 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 11.25 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 14.77% from 2024-2032.”

Advancements in AI and IoT Drive Growth in the Pet Wearables Market

The pet wearables market is rapidly advancing with innovations in GPS tracking, AI-powered health monitoring, and real-time analytics. Increasing consumer adoption is driven by a growing emphasis on pet safety and well-being, with improving affordability further boosting demand. The improvement in affordability coupled with rising consumer adoption levels due to a growing focus on pet safety and well-being is expected to drive the demand. Smart devices are reshaping the veterinary industry, facilitating early diagnoses, and providing the means for remote monitoring and a proactive approach to pet health management. The U.S. pet wearables market, valued at USD 0.77 billion in 2023, is expected to reach USD 2.43 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 13.67%. Increasing adoption of AI-driven smart collars, expanding e-commerce channels, and strong investments from pet tech firms are accelerating market expansion, alongside favorable regulations and industry innovation.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Avid Identification Systems, Inc. (Avid MicroChip, MiniTracker 3)

(Avid MicroChip, MiniTracker 3) Datamars (PetLink Microchips, Microfindr Slim)

(PetLink Microchips, Microfindr Slim) Felcana (Felcana Go, Helix Smart Collar)

(Felcana Go, Helix Smart Collar) FitBark Inc. (FitBark 2, FitBark GPS Dog Tracker)

(FitBark 2, FitBark GPS Dog Tracker) Garmin Ltd. (Garmin Delta Smart, Garmin T5 Dog Device)

(Garmin Delta Smart, Garmin T5 Dog Device) GoPro Inc. (GoPro Fetch Dog Harness, GoPro HERO10 Black)

(GoPro Fetch Dog Harness, GoPro HERO10 Black) LATSEN (Pawfit) (Pawfit 2 Pet Tracker, Pawfit 3 Pet Tracker)

(Pawfit 2 Pet Tracker, Pawfit 3 Pet Tracker) Link My Pet (Link AKC Smart Collar, Link My Pet GPS Tracker)

(Link AKC Smart Collar, Link My Pet GPS Tracker) Loc8tor Ltd . (Tabcat Pet Tracker, Loc8tor Lite)

. (Tabcat Pet Tracker, Loc8tor Lite) Mars, Incorporated (Whistle Labs Inc.) (Whistle GO Explore, Whistle FIT)

(Whistle GO Explore, Whistle FIT) PETFON (PETFON Pet GPS Tracker, PETFON 2 GPS Tracker)

(PETFON Pet GPS Tracker, PETFON 2 GPS Tracker) PetPace (PetPace Smart Collar, PetPace Health Monitoring Service)

(PetPace Smart Collar, PetPace Health Monitoring Service) PetTech.co.uk Ltd . (No specific products found)

. (No specific products found) Tractive GmbH (Tractive GPS Dog Tracker, Tractive GPS Cat Tracker)

(Tractive GPS Dog Tracker, Tractive GPS Cat Tracker) Indiegogo Inc. (No specific products found)

(No specific products found) PawTrax Limited (PawTrax GPS Tracker, PawTrax Mini Tracker)

(PawTrax GPS Tracker, PawTrax Mini Tracker) Dairymaster USA Inc. (MooMonitor+, Swiftflo Commander)

(MooMonitor+, Swiftflo Commander) Afimilk Ltd . (AfiCollar, AfiAct II)

. (AfiCollar, AfiAct II) IceRobotics Ltd . (CowAlert, IceQube)

. (CowAlert, IceQube) Dogtra (Dogtra Pathfinder, Dogtra 200C)

(Dogtra Pathfinder, Dogtra 200C) DogTelligent Inc. (DogTelligent Smart Collar, DogTelligent Leash)

(DogTelligent Smart Collar, DogTelligent Leash) Otto Petcare Systems (No specific products found)

(No specific products found) Pod Trackers (Pod 3 GPS Tracker, Pod 2 GPS Tracker).

Pet Wearable Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 3.27 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 11.25 Billion CAGR CAGR of 14.77% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Technology (RFID, GPS, Sensors)

• By Product (Smart Collar, Smart Camera, Smart Harness and Vest, Others)

• By Animal Type (Dogs, Cats, Other Animals)

• By Application (Identification & Tracking, Behavior Monitoring & Control, Facilitation, Safety & Security, Medical Diagnosis & Treatment)

• By Sales Channel (Online, Offline) Key Drivers • Rising Adoption of Pet Wearables Driven by Increased Focus on Health Monitoring, AI Integration, and Real-Time Tracking Solutions.



• Advancements in AI and IoT Drive Innovation in Smart Pet Wearables for Enhanced Health Monitoring and Real-Time Tracking.

Key growth drivers of the sector include an increase in pet ownership, greater health awareness, and demand for real-time tracking of vital signs and activity levels. Integrating IoT with AI enables predictive analytics and early disease detection, and pet telehealth and insurance companies leverage the data collected via wearables to provide personalized policies.

Pet Wearable Market: Growth Trends Across Sales Channel, Technology, Animal Type, Application, and Product Segments

By Sales Channel

In 2023, the online segment led the Pet Wearable Market with a 57% revenue share, due to the rise of e- commerce, competitive prices, discounts, and doorstep delivery. Convenience, ease of product comparison, and customer reviews further bolster sales, while direct-to-consumer (DTC) sales and partnerships with online retailers increase accessibility.

The offline segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 16.18% from 2024 to 2032, driven by consumers' preference for in-store testing, personal concierge, and availability at the point of sale. Hands-on demonstrations, quality effectiveness verification in pet specialty stores, veterinary clinics, and retail outlets, coupled with strategic collaborations and exclusive store availability, propel market growth.

By Technology

In 2023, the RFID segment led the Pet Wearable Market with a 44% revenue share, driven by its cost-effective, passive tracking for pet identification. Widely used in veterinary clinics, shelters, and by pet owners, RFID microchips ensure lost pets are easily reunited with their owners, while regulatory requirements further boost adoption.

The GPS segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 15.92% from 2024 to 2032, mainly attributed to increasing concern for pets safety and demand for real-time tracking. High-end GPS wearables maintain location tracking, geofencing, all-around activity tracking, as well as battery life and smartphone integration in order to make the devices more convenient to use.

By Animal Type

In 2023, the dogs segment dominated the Pet Wearable Market with a 67% revenue share, owing to high ownership rate of dogs globally, increased spending on animal health, and safety for pets. Recent advances from active wearable technology increase their desire, such as those involving smart collars and GPS trackers, to really health-oriented wearables to improve well-being, while the necessity of outdoor physical activity experiences drive wearables tracking needing expansion.

The cats segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 16.81% from 2024 to 2032, driven by rising urban cat adoption. Concerns over feline safety and advancements in lightweight, durable wearables encourage pet owners to invest in smart tracking and health-monitoring solutions.

By Application

In 2023, the Identification & Tracking segment led the Pet Wearable Market with a 62% revenue share, due to an increase in pet safety concerns along with a growing need for real-time tracking and lost pet recovery options. Thus, RFID and GPS-based wearables serve as a way to prevent pet loss, allowing them to be rescued, but also to meet the regulatory requirements for pet identification.

The Medical Diagnosis & Treatment segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 16.85% from 2024 to 2032, fueled by increasing awareness of pet health monitoring. Advanced wearables with AI and IoT enable continuous tracking of vital signs, early disease detection, and telemedicine integration, boosting demand for preventive healthcare solutions.

By Product

In 2023, the Smart Collar segment led the Pet Wearable Market with a 62% revenue share, due primarily to its multi-functionality in GPS tracking, activity and health monitoring. Automation, Internet of Things (IoT), and Artificial Intelligence (AI) developments improve usability with functionalities such as voice commands, remote viewing, and two-way audio.

The Smart Camera segment is expected to grow at a 16.97% CAGR from 2024 to 2032, account of increasing demand for remote pet monitoring, AI-powered video streaming, and integration with smart home system.

Regional Growth Dynamics in the Pet Wearable Market: North America Leads, Asia Pacific Surges

North America dominated the Pet Wearable Market in 2023, capturing approximately 40% of revenue, driven by high pet ownership rates, substantial spending on pet care, and the presence of key market players. The region benefits from advanced technology adoption, growing awareness of pet health monitoring, and strong demand for GPS tracking solutions. Additionally, favorable policies and the widespread availability of smart pet products across online and offline channels bolster market expansion.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 16.62% from 2024 to 2032, owing to the growing adoption of pet, increasing disposable income, growing e-commerce platforms, and rising awareness regarding pet health, especially in China, Japan, and India.

Recent News:

Jan 8, 2025 – PetPace Health 2.0 Wins "IoT Wearable Device of the Year" at IoT Breakthrough Awards, PetPace’s AI-powered smart collar earns top recognition for its advanced pet health monitoring, reinforcing its leadership in IoT wearable technology.

Jan 7, 2025 – SATELLAI Unveils World's First Satellite and AI-Driven Pet Wearables at CES 2025, Featuring satellite tracking, AI-powered monitoring, and solar charging, the SATELLAI Tracker and Collar redefine pet safety and outdoor adventure.

Table of Contents - Major Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Technological Advancements & Integration

5.2 Consumer Preferences & Behavior

5.3 Pricing Trends

5.4 Impact on Pet Healthcare & Veterinary Visits

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Pet Wearable Market Segmentation, by Technology

8. Pet Wearable Market Segmentation, by Product

9. Pet Wearable Market Segmentation, by Animal Type

10. Pet Wearable Market Segmentation, by Application

11. Pet Wearable Market Segmentation, by Sales Channel

12. Regional Analysis

13. Company Profiles

14. Use Cases and Best Practices

15. Conclusion

