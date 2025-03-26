The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism Navigates Successful Showing at Palm Beach International Boat Show

NASSAU, Bahamas, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation made a significant impact at this year’s Palm Beach International Boat Show, reinforcing The Islands of The Bahamas as one of the world’s most sought-after yachting destinations. The boat show, which ran from 19-23 March, provided a platform for Bahamas yachting officials to network, highlight new developments in the boating industry and attract more boating enthusiasts.

The BMOTIA Yachting Department, along with key industry partners, hosted a series of productive meetings and engaged with investors, and marine industry leaders over the course of five action-packed days to further position The Bahamas as a leading hub for boating and luxury yacht tourism.

“The Palm Beach International Boat Show offers The Bahamas a wonderful opportunity each year to showcase the extraordinary potential of our islands to a global audience of yachting professionals, owners, and enthusiasts,” said the Hon. John H. W. Pinder II, Parliamentary Secretary at BMOTIA. “This year, we have successfully captured the attention and imagination of thousands of visitors, showcasing the natural beauty and world-class infrastructure that makes The Bahamas the ideal destination for yacht owners, luxury infrastructure development and the global yachting community.”

Recognised as one of the premier events in the global boating calendar, PBIBS attracted more than 55,000 attendees. The event, renowned for its ability to spotlight cutting-edge marine technology, provided an ideal platform for The Bahamas to highlight the unique and unparalleled appeal of its extensive yachting infrastructure. Key destination partners that participated in the show included the Association of Bahamas Marinas, Bahamasair, Bahamas Out Island Promotion Board, Bay Street Marina, Bimini Big Game Club & Marina, Bluff House Beach Resort & Marina, Grand Bahama Island Promotion Board, Norman’s Cay Marina, Palm Cay Marina, and Romora Bay Resort & Marina.

Parliamentary Secretary Pinder said: “PBIBS not only allows us to demonstrate the allure of The Bahamas but also provides a focused opportunity to strengthen our reputation as the regional leader in yachting. Throughout the event, we have had a series of highly productive meetings, reinforcing long-term partnerships and cultivating new relationships to help propel The Bahamas’ yachting and boating sectors to even greater heights, ultimately benefiting our broader economy.”

To learn more about The Bahamas, visit Bahamas.com.

About The Bahamas

The Bahamas has over 700 islands and cays, as well as 16 unique island destinations. Located only 50 miles off the coast of Florida, it offers a quick and easy way for travelers to escape their everyday. The island nation also boasts world-class fishing, diving, boating and thousands of miles of the Earth's most spectacular beaches for families, couples and adventurers to explore. See why It's Better in The Bahamas at www.bahamas.com or on Facebook, YouTube or Instagram.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4e498413-8c4b-4f4f-813f-4bbd170d6e7b