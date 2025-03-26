Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market Size Set to Reach $7.19 Billion by 2030, Driven by Growing Awareness and Technological Advancements | The Insight Partners

US & Canada, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, “Direct-To-Consumer Genetic Testing Market Size and Forecast (2025–2031), Global and Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report”, The direct-to-consumer genetic testing market is expected to reach US$ 7.19 billion by 2030 from US$ 1.71 billion in 2022; the market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 19.6% during 2022–2030.





To explore the valuable insights in the Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market report, you can easily download a sample PDF of the report- https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00018484/





The direct-to-consumer genetic testing market is observing significant growth due to the rising number of genetic diseases across the world and the increasing public awareness of direct-to-consumer genetic testing.

The direct-to-consumer genetic testing market analysis focuses on various testing types that are expected to play a vital role in accelerating the market growth in the coming years. The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities.

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key players: 23andMe, Inc., Full Genome Corporation Inc., Ancestry, Counsyl, Gene by Gene, Easy DNA, Helix OpCo LLC, Living DNA Ltd, Mapmygenome, and GenomeWeb are among the major companies operating in the direct-to-consumer genetic testing market.

Trending topics: Genetic Testing for Health and Wellness, Expansion of Pharmacogenomics, Genetic Testing for Ancestry and Genealogy, Expanded Offerings for Rare Diseases, Integration with Health and Wellness Apps, Genetic Testing for Mental Health, Direct-to-Consumer Cancer Screening, direct-to-consumer Testing for Nutritional and Fitness Insights, Genetic Counseling Services Integration.

Headlines on Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing-

ProPhase Labs Launched DNA Complete: Transforming direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing for Health, Wellness, and Enhanced Ancestry.

Quest Launched Consumer-Initiated Genetic Test on questhealth.com to Deliver Personalized, Actionable Health Risk Insights.

23andMe to Merge with Virgin Group's VG Acquisition Corp. to Become Publicly-Traded Company Set to Revolutionize Personalized Healthcare and Therapeutic Development through Human Genetics.

South Korean Telecommunications Partnered with Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Companies to Send Test Results to Consumers' Mobile Devices.

Magellan Healthcare Announced New Collaboration with Concert Genetics to Improve Genetic Testing.









For Detailed Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market Insights, Visit: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/direct-to-consumer-genetic-testing-market





Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market Overview of Report Findings